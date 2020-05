SONGTEKST: The Starlings - We Keep Waiting

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

Drag your feet

Heavy weights all and we confessed

Yet none the less digested guilt

As some one somehow made you believe

That it would feel better if you rather wind down

We keep waiting

waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

Sheer defeat

Well aware that you're the one to blame

Came to explain sure sounded better in your head

And oh she knows

She knows you're in and out

It shows without a doubt

Still we keep waiting

And we keep waiting

Keep waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

(Guilty)

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel

And we keep waiting

waiting to feel