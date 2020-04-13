SONGTEKST: The Starlings - Over
I don't wanna know
why you're putting on a show
I don't want you here
It's better if you leave
Time to wake you up
(time to wake you up now)
think I did enough
(I bet you did enough)
But you don't really see
(i guess you can't see)
you only disagree
We were friends forever
shared the world together
how could you be so selfish?
We were friends forever, together
Now it is over, over
how could you be so selfish?
Now it is over, over
I don't understand
why you're feeling mad
After all this time
hope you're doing fine
You will never learn
none of my concern
Like a rolling stone
You're ending up alone
We were friends forever
shared the world together
how could you be so selfish?
We were friends forever, together
Now it is over, over
how could you be so selfish?
Now it is over, over
Seeing things so clearly
I'm better of without
Now that you're not near me
I'm better of without
Seeing things so clearly
I'm better of without
Now that you're not near me
I'm better of without
Now it is over, over
how could you be so selfish?
Now it is over, over
Now it is over, over
how could you be so selfish?
Now it is over, over