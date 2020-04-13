SONGTEKST: The Starlings - Over

I don't wanna know

why you're putting on a show

I don't want you here

It's better if you leave

Time to wake you up

(time to wake you up now)

think I did enough

(I bet you did enough)

But you don't really see

(i guess you can't see)

you only disagree

We were friends forever

shared the world together

how could you be so selfish?

We were friends forever, together

Now it is over, over

how could you be so selfish?

Now it is over, over

I don't understand

why you're feeling mad

After all this time

hope you're doing fine

You will never learn

none of my concern

Like a rolling stone

You're ending up alone

We were friends forever

shared the world together

how could you be so selfish?

We were friends forever, together

Now it is over, over

how could you be so selfish?

Now it is over, over

Seeing things so clearly

I'm better of without

Now that you're not near me

I'm better of without

Seeing things so clearly

I'm better of without

Now that you're not near me

I'm better of without

Now it is over, over

how could you be so selfish?

Now it is over, over

Now it is over, over

how could you be so selfish?

Now it is over, over