SONGTEKST: The Starlings - Live My Life
I close my eyes, thinking out loud
Did I get my life together?
and it all keeps spinning around
is it enough to be remembered?
For every laugh should be a tear
to taste the little things
With every glory there is a fear
of what it could have been
As I look back with no regret
I wouldn't have it any other way
Gonna live my life how I want it to
There are only so many tomorrows
Gonna live my life, that's what i wanna do
There is only one way to go
so I'm gonna go, I'm gonna go right now
As I look back with no regret
I wouldn't change it any other way
Gonna live my life how I want it to
There are only so many tomorrows
Gonna live my life, that's what i wanna do
There is only one way to go
Gonna live my life how I want it to
There are only so many tomorrows
Gonna live my life, that's what i wanna do
There is only one way to go
so I'm gonna go, I'm gonna go right now
I'm gonna go right now
I'm gonna go right now
I'mma start livin' my life
yeah I'm gonna go right now