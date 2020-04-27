SONGTEKST: The Starlings - Live My Life

I close my eyes, thinking out loud

Did I get my life together?

and it all keeps spinning around

is it enough to be remembered?

For every laugh should be a tear

to taste the little things

With every glory there is a fear

of what it could have been

As I look back with no regret

I wouldn't have it any other way

Gonna live my life how I want it to

There are only so many tomorrows

Gonna live my life, that's what i wanna do

There is only one way to go

so I'm gonna go, I'm gonna go right now

As I look back with no regret

I wouldn't change it any other way

Gonna live my life how I want it to

There are only so many tomorrows

Gonna live my life, that's what i wanna do

There is only one way to go

Gonna live my life how I want it to

There are only so many tomorrows

Gonna live my life, that's what i wanna do

There is only one way to go

so I'm gonna go, I'm gonna go right now

I'm gonna go right now

I'm gonna go right now

I'mma start livin' my life

yeah I'm gonna go right now