SONGTEKST: The Starlings - Little Submarine

Do you wanna come along?

In my little submarine

I thought love was never meant for me

When you found me lost at sea

I wanna go far away from here,

Travel the world and disappear.

Get a chance to start all over, Take a trip to paradise

Is there a place in this world where i'm feeling free,

open new doors, throw away the key,

We could walk a little slower,

we could start a better life

Do you wanna come along?

In my little submarine

I thought love was never meant for me

When you found me lost at sea

it doesn't matter where we go,

follow the ocean, see it glow

Take your time to rediscover

Take your time to find new light

Do you wanna come along?

In my little submarine

I thought love was never meant for me

When you found me lost at sea

(acapella)

Do you wanna come along?

In my little submarine

I thought love was never meant for me

'Till you found me lost at sea