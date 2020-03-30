SONGTEKST: The Starlings - Little Submarine
Do you wanna come along?
In my little submarine
I thought love was never meant for me
When you found me lost at sea
I wanna go far away from here,
Travel the world and disappear.
Get a chance to start all over, Take a trip to paradise
Is there a place in this world where i'm feeling free,
open new doors, throw away the key,
We could walk a little slower,
we could start a better life
Do you wanna come along?
In my little submarine
I thought love was never meant for me
When you found me lost at sea
it doesn't matter where we go,
follow the ocean, see it glow
Take your time to rediscover
Take your time to find new light
Do you wanna come along?
In my little submarine
I thought love was never meant for me
When you found me lost at sea
(acapella)
Do you wanna come along?
In my little submarine
I thought love was never meant for me
'Till you found me lost at sea