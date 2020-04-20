SONGTEKST: The Starlings - Honey

Gazing at the purple sunset

in everything I see your face

I can feel you close to me

Even if you're far away

You are on my mind

never out of sight

you're a mystery

You are on my mind

never out of sight

making history

Honey I'm thinking 'bout you

I like the way you move

you make me feel so good

Oh you drive me crazy sometimes

but I don't care, no I don't care

'Cause when you smile you lighten up the grey skies

I will do anything for your love

Honey I'm thinking 'bout you

I like the way you move

Staring at the perfect moonlight

In everything I feel you near

I can hear your melody

How I wish you were with me

You are on my mind

never out of sight

you're a mystery

You are on my mind

never out of sight

making history

Honey I'm thinking 'bout you

I like the way you move

you make me feel so good

Oh you drive me crazy sometimes

but I don't care, no I don't care

'Cause when you smile you lighten up the grey skies

I will do anything for your love

Honey I'm thinking 'bout you

I like the way you move

you make me feel so good

oeh – oeh

Honey I'm thinking 'bout you

I like the way you move

you make me feel so good

Oh you drive me crazy sometimes

but I don't care, no I don't care

'Cause when you smile you lighten up the grey skies

I will do anything for your love

Honey I'm thinking 'bout you

I like the way you move

oeh – oeh