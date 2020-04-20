SONGTEKST: The Starlings - Honey
Gazing at the purple sunset
in everything I see your face
I can feel you close to me
Even if you're far away
You are on my mind
never out of sight
you're a mystery
You are on my mind
never out of sight
making history
Honey I'm thinking 'bout you
I like the way you move
you make me feel so good
Oh you drive me crazy sometimes
but I don't care, no I don't care
'Cause when you smile you lighten up the grey skies
I will do anything for your love
Honey I'm thinking 'bout you
I like the way you move
Staring at the perfect moonlight
In everything I feel you near
I can hear your melody
How I wish you were with me
You are on my mind
never out of sight
you're a mystery
You are on my mind
never out of sight
making history
Honey I'm thinking 'bout you
I like the way you move
you make me feel so good
Oh you drive me crazy sometimes
but I don't care, no I don't care
'Cause when you smile you lighten up the grey skies
I will do anything for your love
Honey I'm thinking 'bout you
I like the way you move
you make me feel so good
oeh – oeh
Honey I'm thinking 'bout you
I like the way you move
you make me feel so good
Oh you drive me crazy sometimes
but I don't care, no I don't care
'Cause when you smile you lighten up the grey skies
I will do anything for your love
Honey I'm thinking 'bout you
I like the way you move
oeh – oeh