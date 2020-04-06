SONGTEKST: The Starlings - For You
She's the light that never fades
who makes my heart a little warmer
She's the reason I wanna stay
We don't need words, just each other
She may not know but she defines the story in my dreams
And she colors all the joy inside my life, it feels unreal
all this time, you and I
For you
I'd walk through the fire
the edge of my desire
A story to unfold
For you
I'm selling my soul
you're all I'm asking for
A story to be told
for you
Every day and every night,
I feel loved, I feel home
I'm pretty sure there's no denial
he's the one, he's my all
He may not know but he defines the story in my dreams
and he colors all the joy inside my life and so it seems
All my life, you and I
For you
I'd walk through the fire
the edge of my desire
A story to unfold
For you
I'm selling my soul
you're all I'm asking for
A story to be told
for you
You may not know but you define the story in my dreams
You color all the joy inside my life and so it seems
All my life, you and I
For you
I'd walk through the fire
the edge of my desire
A story to unfold
For you
I'm selling my soul
you're all I'm asking for
A story to be told
for you