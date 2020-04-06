SONGTEKST: The Starlings - For You

She's the light that never fades

who makes my heart a little warmer

She's the reason I wanna stay

We don't need words, just each other

She may not know but she defines the story in my dreams

And she colors all the joy inside my life, it feels unreal

all this time, you and I

For you

I'd walk through the fire

the edge of my desire

A story to unfold

For you

I'm selling my soul

you're all I'm asking for

A story to be told

for you

Every day and every night,

I feel loved, I feel home

I'm pretty sure there's no denial

he's the one, he's my all

He may not know but he defines the story in my dreams

and he colors all the joy inside my life and so it seems

All my life, you and I

For you

I'd walk through the fire

the edge of my desire

A story to unfold

For you

I'm selling my soul

you're all I'm asking for

A story to be told

for you

You may not know but you define the story in my dreams

You color all the joy inside my life and so it seems

All my life, you and I

For you

I'd walk through the fire

the edge of my desire

A story to unfold

For you

I'm selling my soul

you're all I'm asking for

A story to be told

for you