SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - What's The Pressure

Don’t ask me why the sun is shining

Long after the day is done

The evening falls bright lights

bring out the best in me

I see

Massive walls weighing down the people

All around

But they don’t seen to mind at all

And I will try to stand my ground

Won’t be bound

And bring out the best in me

What’s the pressure

you will grow

You will know in the end

This this is fiction

in your mind

Live your live today

Don’t ask me why the sun is shining

It brings me joy and hope in life

Even though these rules they

They tryna take over me

Tryna take over me

I see

Massive walls weighing down the people

All around

But they don’t seen to mind at all

And I will try to stand my ground

Won’t be bound

And bring out the best in me

What’s the pressure

you will grow

You will know in the end

This this is fiction

in your mind

Live your live today

What’s the pressure

This is fiction

It’s in your mind

Live your live

You gotta do what you wanna do

You gotta be who you wanna be

So tell me

What’s the pressure

Ha ha ha ha ha ha

What’s the pressure

This this is fiction

What’s the pressure

You will grow

You will know in the end

This is fiction

in your mind

Live your live the best

What’s the pressure

This this is fiction

What’s the pressure

You will grow

You will know in the end

This is fiction

in your mind

Live your live