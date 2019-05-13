SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - What's The Pressure
Don’t ask me why the sun is shining
Long after the day is done
The evening falls bright lights
bring out the best in me
I see
Massive walls weighing down the people
All around
But they don’t seen to mind at all
And I will try to stand my ground
Won’t be bound
And bring out the best in me
What’s the pressure
you will grow
You will know in the end
This this is fiction
in your mind
Live your live today
Don’t ask me why the sun is shining
It brings me joy and hope in life
Even though these rules they
They tryna take over me
Tryna take over me
I see
Massive walls weighing down the people
All around
But they don’t seen to mind at all
And I will try to stand my ground
Won’t be bound
And bring out the best in me
What’s the pressure
you will grow
You will know in the end
This this is fiction
in your mind
Live your live today
What’s the pressure
This is fiction
It’s in your mind
Live your live
You gotta do what you wanna do
You gotta be who you wanna be
So tell me
What’s the pressure
Ha ha ha ha ha ha
What’s the pressure
This this is fiction
What’s the pressure
You will grow
You will know in the end
This is fiction
in your mind
Live your live the best
What’s the pressure
This this is fiction
What’s the pressure
You will grow
You will know in the end
This is fiction
in your mind
Live your live