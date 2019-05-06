SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - Way To Your Heart

woke up this morning with my heart on fire

held on to what i’d been dreaming

woke up this morning I had one desire

get back to what I’d been seeing

it was heaven,

it was heaven

I have never known this bliss

Witnessed anything like this

glowing all over as I started on my feet

hoe hoe hoe

thought I heard somebody calling

hoe hoe hoe

glowing all over as I’m walking down the street

hoe hoe hoe

I think I might have been falling

hoe hoe hoe

it’s heaven,

it was heaven

now I know I’ve seen the light

make it go on shining

I keep on searching for the way to your heart

Try to believe it’s getting better

Baby take me

All the way to your heart

I want to

oh oh oh

All the sweet kisses

All the tenderness

hoe hoe hoe

being shared all around me

hoe hoe hoe

Only remind me of my own distress

hoe hoe hoe

No loving arms to surround me

I was Falling,

I was falling

You could help me out again

Being mine forever

I keep on searching for the way to your heart

Try to believe it’s getting better

Baby take me

All the way to your heart

I want to

Ooh ooh ooh

You got it, you got it

There’ll be no doubt about it

Nobody’s gonna keep me from you

I want you

I need you

I’ll find a way to get through

Nobody’s gonna keep me from you

I keep on searching for the way to your heart

Try to believe it’s getting better

Baby take me

All the way to your heart

I want to

Ooh ooh ooh oh