SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - Way To Your Heart
woke up this morning with my heart on fire
held on to what i’d been dreaming
woke up this morning I had one desire
get back to what I’d been seeing
it was heaven,
it was heaven
I have never known this bliss
Witnessed anything like this
glowing all over as I started on my feet
hoe hoe hoe
thought I heard somebody calling
hoe hoe hoe
glowing all over as I’m walking down the street
hoe hoe hoe
I think I might have been falling
hoe hoe hoe
it’s heaven,
it was heaven
now I know I’ve seen the light
make it go on shining
I keep on searching for the way to your heart
Try to believe it’s getting better
Baby take me
All the way to your heart
I want to
oh oh oh
All the sweet kisses
All the tenderness
hoe hoe hoe
being shared all around me
hoe hoe hoe
Only remind me of my own distress
hoe hoe hoe
No loving arms to surround me
I was Falling,
I was falling
You could help me out again
Being mine forever
I keep on searching for the way to your heart
Try to believe it’s getting better
Baby take me
All the way to your heart
I want to
Ooh ooh ooh
You got it, you got it
There’ll be no doubt about it
Nobody’s gonna keep me from you
I want you
I need you
I’ll find a way to get through
Nobody’s gonna keep me from you
I keep on searching for the way to your heart
Try to believe it’s getting better
Baby take me
All the way to your heart
I want to
Ooh ooh ooh oh