SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - The Great Escape
The leaves will fall again, the wind comes crawling in
The rain with all its sin catches me again
The words went through my wave, filled my soul with pain
My anger into space, almost found its way again
Questions to embrace, feelings that you face
In this holy land, the desert made of quicksand
Streets that lead you there, places of your fear
Some force pulls you in, the shadow world
By the time I made my great escape
I was falling, falling, falling from heaven
In every picture that I drew I saw
You falling, falling, falling from heaven
From an empty face the smile wiped away
Eyes that never see, blind the deepest me
Act a small charade, words you can't explain
Silence louder than the doubt, lingers in the sound
By the time I made my great escape
I was falling, falling, falling from heaven
In every picture that I drew I saw
You falling, falling, falling from heaven
I got down on my knees and prayed
I was calling, calling, calling to heaven
Just in time I made my great escape
I was falling, falling, falling from heaven
If you just talk to me
If you just look at me
We'll be all right
By the time I made my great escape
I was falling, falling, falling from heaven
In every picture that I drew I saw
You falling, falling, falling from heaven
I got down on my knees and prayed
I was calling, calling, calling to heaven
Just in time I made my great escape
I was falling, falling, falling from heaven
Falling from heaven