SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - The Great Escape

The leaves will fall again, the wind comes crawling in

The rain with all its sin catches me again

The words went through my wave, filled my soul with pain

My anger into space, almost found its way again

Questions to embrace, feelings that you face

In this holy land, the desert made of quicksand

Streets that lead you there, places of your fear

Some force pulls you in, the shadow world

By the time I made my great escape

I was falling, falling, falling from heaven

In every picture that I drew I saw

You falling, falling, falling from heaven

From an empty face the smile wiped away

Eyes that never see, blind the deepest me

Act a small charade, words you can't explain

Silence louder than the doubt, lingers in the sound

By the time I made my great escape

I was falling, falling, falling from heaven

In every picture that I drew I saw

You falling, falling, falling from heaven

I got down on my knees and prayed

I was calling, calling, calling to heaven

Just in time I made my great escape

I was falling, falling, falling from heaven

If you just talk to me

If you just look at me

We'll be all right

By the time I made my great escape

I was falling, falling, falling from heaven

In every picture that I drew I saw

You falling, falling, falling from heaven

I got down on my knees and prayed

I was calling, calling, calling to heaven

Just in time I made my great escape

I was falling, falling, falling from heaven

Falling from heaven