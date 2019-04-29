Ontdek VTM GO

  • Met de beste Vlaamse programma's
  • Internationale series die je nergens anders ziet
  • Een aparte kids-wereld waar ze uuuren zoet zijn
  • Om te bingewatchen of live en uitgesteld te kijken
  • Helemaal gratis

VTM GO. Altijd een goeie reden om te kijken

Naar VTM GO Lees alles over VTM GO
Sluiten

VTM GO. Altijd een goeie reden om te kijken

Bekijk volledige afleveringen op
Naar VTM GO Lees alles over VTM GO
Sluiten

SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - The Great Escape

The leaves will fall again, the wind comes crawling in

The rain with all its sin catches me again

The words went through my wave, filled my soul with pain

My anger into space, almost found its way again

 

Questions to embrace, feelings that you face

In this holy land, the desert made of quicksand

Streets that lead you there, places of your fear

Some force pulls you in, the shadow world

 

By the time I made my great escape

I was falling, falling, falling from heaven

In every picture that I drew I saw

You falling, falling, falling from heaven

 

From an empty face the smile wiped away

Eyes that never see, blind the deepest me

Act a small charade, words you can't explain

Silence louder than the doubt, lingers in the sound

 

By the time I made my great escape

I was falling, falling, falling from heaven

In every picture that I drew I saw

You falling, falling, falling from heaven

 

I got down on my knees and prayed

I was calling, calling, calling to heaven

Just in time I made my great escape

I was falling, falling, falling from heaven

 

If you just talk to me

If you just look at me

We'll be all right

 

By the time I made my great escape

I was falling, falling, falling from heaven

In every picture that I drew I saw

You falling, falling, falling from heaven

 

I got down on my knees and prayed

I was calling, calling, calling to heaven

Just in time I made my great escape

I was falling, falling, falling from heaven

Falling from heaven