SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - Lay Your Worry Down

You fight like hell, but you’re barely alive

Work so hard just trying to survive

Water up to your chin and your hands are tied, I know

Dreams so big, so’s your hope and pride

That’s the kinda life that just does not provide

Still it breaks my heart how you feel tonight, you know?

Lean into me, when it’s all black and white

Lean into me, when you’re broken inside

Oh, lay your worry down

Lay your worry down

Lay your worry down on me

Oh, lay your worry down

Lay your worry down

Lay your worry down on me

Always on the run, but you ain’t getting anywhere

Running ‘round in circles on a wing and a prayer

There’s a creeping feeling that this life’s not fair, I know

You dream so big still you feel so small

You strive for a future while you’re taking a fall

You wonder if it makes any difference at all, I know

Lean into me, when you’ve got trouble in mind

Lean into me, no reason to hide

Oh, lay your worry down

Lay your worry down

Lay your worry down on me

Oh, lay your worry down

Lay your worry down

Lay your worry down on me

And lean into me

When the light can’t be found

When everything’s lost

And your heart’s on the ground

Lean into me, lay it all down

Oh, lay your worry down

Lay your worry down

Lay your worry down on me

Oh, lay your worry down

Lay your worry down

Lay your worry down on me

Oh, lay your worry down

Lay your worry down

Lay your worry down on me