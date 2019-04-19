SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - Lay Your Worry Down
You fight like hell, but you’re barely alive
Work so hard just trying to survive
Water up to your chin and your hands are tied, I know
Dreams so big, so’s your hope and pride
That’s the kinda life that just does not provide
Still it breaks my heart how you feel tonight, you know?
Lean into me, when it’s all black and white
Lean into me, when you’re broken inside
Oh, lay your worry down
Lay your worry down
Lay your worry down on me
Oh, lay your worry down
Lay your worry down
Lay your worry down on me
Always on the run, but you ain’t getting anywhere
Running ‘round in circles on a wing and a prayer
There’s a creeping feeling that this life’s not fair, I know
You dream so big still you feel so small
You strive for a future while you’re taking a fall
You wonder if it makes any difference at all, I know
Lean into me, when you’ve got trouble in mind
Lean into me, no reason to hide
Oh, lay your worry down
Lay your worry down
Lay your worry down on me
Oh, lay your worry down
Lay your worry down
Lay your worry down on me
And lean into me
When the light can’t be found
When everything’s lost
And your heart’s on the ground
Lean into me, lay it all down
Oh, lay your worry down
Lay your worry down
Lay your worry down on me
Oh, lay your worry down
Lay your worry down
Lay your worry down on me
Oh, lay your worry down
Lay your worry down
Lay your worry down on me