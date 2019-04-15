SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - La Mamadora

I’m new in the city

Exhausted completely

Looking for the smile of Mamadora

There is music on the square

The smell of jasmine and there

Will be glasses full of wine with Mamadora

La Mamadora

La Mamadora

On the sun of Argentina

plays the rhythm of a rumba

dispelling every tear

yes Mamadora

Our lives, will be a fiesta

The sound of the orchestra

Signore signorita

Come dance with la Mama

La Mamadora

Oooh ooh

La Mamadora

Oooh ooh ooh ooh

Flowers in her hair

Sun shining bright and fair

May it never leave the face of Mamadora

Aaaah aaah

Got no money or jewels

But too much love to choose

She gives what she has to you

La Mamadora

La Mamadora

La Mamadora

On the sun of Argentina

plays the rhythm of a rumba

dispelling every tear

yes Mamadora

Our lives, will be a fiesta

The sound of the orchestra

Signore signorita

Come dance with la Mama

La Mamadora

Oooh ooh

La Mamadora

Oooh ooh ooh ooh