SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - La Mamadora
I’m new in the city
Exhausted completely
Looking for the smile of Mamadora
There is music on the square
The smell of jasmine and there
Will be glasses full of wine with Mamadora
La Mamadora
La Mamadora
On the sun of Argentina
plays the rhythm of a rumba
dispelling every tear
yes Mamadora
Our lives, will be a fiesta
The sound of the orchestra
Signore signorita
Come dance with la Mama
La Mamadora
Oooh ooh
La Mamadora
Oooh ooh ooh ooh
Flowers in her hair
Sun shining bright and fair
May it never leave the face of Mamadora
Aaaah aaah
Got no money or jewels
But too much love to choose
She gives what she has to you
La Mamadora
La Mamadora
La Mamadora
On the sun of Argentina
plays the rhythm of a rumba
dispelling every tear
yes Mamadora
Our lives, will be a fiesta
The sound of the orchestra
Signore signorita
Come dance with la Mama
La Mamadora
Oooh ooh
La Mamadora
Oooh ooh ooh ooh