SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - Captain of a shipwreck
I was lost until you found me
You're the reason for my today
Was tempest tossed,
now I sleep soundly
Thanks to you I gladly say
That if your goldmine comes up empty
I'll be there to work the claim
If you're a captain of a shipwreck
I'll be first mate to your shame
Trust in me to share your burden
Stand by you where I belong
When life brings the day uncertain
I will soothe you
with my song
And if your goldmine comes up empty
I'll be there to work the claim
If you're a captain of a shipwreck
I'll be first mate to your shame
Fear no flood in stormy weather
Fear no fire if winds arise
Flesh and blood, I'm yours forever
And forever, it never dies
And if your goldmine comes up empty
I'll be there to work the claim
If you're a captain of a shipwreck
I'll be first mate to your shame
If you're a captain of a shipwreck
You can find me up on the top deck
You'll be captain of a shipwreck
I'll be first mate to your shame
I'll be first mate to your shame
I'll be first mate to your shame