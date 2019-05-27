SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - Captain of a shipwreck

I was lost until you found me

You're the reason for my today

Was tempest tossed,

now I sleep soundly

Thanks to you I gladly say

That if your goldmine comes up empty

I'll be there to work the claim

If you're a captain of a shipwreck

I'll be first mate to your shame

Trust in me to share your burden

Stand by you where I belong

When life brings the day uncertain

I will soothe you

with my song

And if your goldmine comes up empty

I'll be there to work the claim

If you're a captain of a shipwreck

I'll be first mate to your shame

Fear no flood in stormy weather

Fear no fire if winds arise

Flesh and blood, I'm yours forever

And forever, it never dies

And if your goldmine comes up empty

I'll be there to work the claim

If you're a captain of a shipwreck

I'll be first mate to your shame

If you're a captain of a shipwreck

You can find me up on the top deck

You'll be captain of a shipwreck

I'll be first mate to your shame

I'll be first mate to your shame

I'll be first mate to your shame