SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - Big Whale
I see you walking down the street
Just walking down the street
You stop and stare into the window of a store
I’m thinking will I
Or won’t I
Do I or don’t I
Do I leave before you see me
or do I cross to say hello
O my god it’s been a while
Small talk yak yak yak
very courtly and polite
I’m thinking never mind
What has been is in the past
What has been it didn’t last
It’s irreversebly gone
And then all of a sudden As if you know
As if you feel it As if it shows
You’re breaking through the fortress of my face
Your gaze and mine fit
To late now to split
I stand rooted to the moment and the place
We walk into a bar
Yes it’s true it’s been a while
More small talk
We act like nothing ever was
And then you tell me bout that big whale
Big whale
That majestic big whale
Washed upon the cold and stormy beaches in the north
I’m thinking only bout that winter night
When you lay sleeping in my arms
When full of joy
You walked half naked into the snow
Defenceless in the cold of night
And how every day I still
Every longest day I still
I Can’t stand living without you
you say the climate’s gome astray
and no matter what they say
look how that big whale completely lost it’s way
the planet suffers man’s impact
things will go horribly wrong if we don’t act
there’s gonna be a very very high price to pay
I observe the movement of your lips
of your eyes, your fingertips
I’m oblivious to meaning of your words
I just sit here fozen
and you talk and talk and talk and talk
and talk and talk and talk
and talk
I’m thinking only bout that winter night
When you lay sleeping in my arms
When full of joy
You walked half naked into the snow
Defenceless in the cold of night
And how every day I still
Every longest day I still
I Can’t stand living without you