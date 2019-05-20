SONGTEKST: Stef Kamil Carlens - Big Whale

I see you walking down the street

Just walking down the street

You stop and stare into the window of a store

I’m thinking will I

Or won’t I

Do I or don’t I

Do I leave before you see me

or do I cross to say hello

O my god it’s been a while

Small talk yak yak yak

very courtly and polite

I’m thinking never mind

What has been is in the past

What has been it didn’t last

It’s irreversebly gone

And then all of a sudden As if you know

As if you feel it As if it shows

You’re breaking through the fortress of my face

Your gaze and mine fit

To late now to split

I stand rooted to the moment and the place

We walk into a bar

Yes it’s true it’s been a while

More small talk

We act like nothing ever was

And then you tell me bout that big whale

Big whale

That majestic big whale

Washed upon the cold and stormy beaches in the north

I’m thinking only bout that winter night

When you lay sleeping in my arms

When full of joy

You walked half naked into the snow

Defenceless in the cold of night

And how every day I still

Every longest day I still

I Can’t stand living without you

you say the climate’s gome astray

and no matter what they say

look how that big whale completely lost it’s way

the planet suffers man’s impact

things will go horribly wrong if we don’t act

there’s gonna be a very very high price to pay

I observe the movement of your lips

of your eyes, your fingertips

I’m oblivious to meaning of your words

I just sit here fozen

and you talk and talk and talk and talk

and talk and talk and talk

and talk

I’m thinking only bout that winter night

When you lay sleeping in my arms

When full of joy

You walked half naked into the snow

Defenceless in the cold of night

And how every day I still

Every longest day I still

I Can’t stand living without you