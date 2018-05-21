SONGTEKST: Silvy - You Are

i want to live with you in your beds of bliss
want to hide out in your tenderness
i want the world to be made complete
on your life i will feed
you are
the summer rain
you are
what i can't explain
you are
the hurt inside
you are
what i cannot hide it's freezing you
you're frozen still memories
come flooding in turn the reel
reverse the past are you trying to make
this moment last?
you are
the summer rain
you are
what i can't explain
you are
the hurt inside
you are
what i cannot hide i want to live within
i can't live without i want to build it up
so it can break me down i am gonna let him have
his way with you do all things
that i wanted to
you are
the summer rain
you are
what i can't explain
you are
the hurt inside
you are
feeling free born into the last divide
you are
like the summer rain
you are
what i can't explain you are the hurt inside you are
and again, and again
and again, and again
and again, and again
and again, and again