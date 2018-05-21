SONGTEKST: Silvy - You Are

i want to live with you in your beds of bliss

want to hide out in your tenderness

i want the world to be made complete

on your life i will feed

you are

the summer rain

you are

what i can't explain

you are

the hurt inside

you are

what i cannot hide it's freezing you

you're frozen still memories

come flooding in turn the reel

reverse the past are you trying to make

this moment last?

you are

the summer rain

you are

what i can't explain

you are

the hurt inside

you are

what i cannot hide i want to live within

i can't live without i want to build it up

so it can break me down i am gonna let him have

his way with you do all things

that i wanted to

you are

the summer rain

you are

what i can't explain

you are

the hurt inside

you are

feeling free born into the last divide

you are

like the summer rain

you are

what i can't explain you are the hurt inside you are

and again, and again

and again, and again

and again, and again

and again, and again