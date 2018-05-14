SONGTEKST: Silvy - Not an Addict

Oehhoe, Oehhoe, Oeeeehhh (15x)

 

Breathe it in and breathe it out

And pass it on, it`s almost out

We`re so creative, so much more

We`re high above but on the floor

 

It`s not a habit, it`s cool, I feel alive

If you don`t have it you`re on the other side

 

The deeper you stick it in your vein

The deeper the thoughts, there`s no more pain

I`m in heaven, I`m a god

I`m everywhere, I feel so hot

 

It`s not a habit, it`s cool, I feel alive

If you don`t have it you`re on the other side

I`m not an addict (maybe that`s a lie)

 

oehhoe  oehhoe

 

It`s over now, I`m cold, alone

I`m just a person on my own

Nothing means a thing to me

(Nothing means a thing to me)

It`s not a habit, it`s cool, I feel alive

If you don`t have it you`re on the other side

I`m not an addict (maybe that`s a lie)

 

Free me, leave me

Watch me as I`m going down

Free me, see me

Look at me, I`m falling and I`m falling.

 

It is not a habit, it is cool I feel alive I feel...

It is not a habit, it is cool I feel alive

It`s not a habit, it`s cool, I feel alive

If you don`t have it you`re on the other side

I`m not an addict (maybe that`s a lie)

I`m not an addict...

I'm not an addict...

I'm not an addict...

(maybe that`s a lie)

