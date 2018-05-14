SONGTEKST: Silvy - Not an Addict

Oehhoe, Oehhoe, Oeeeehhh (15x)
Breathe it in and breathe it out
And pass it on, it`s almost out
We`re so creative, so much more
We`re high above but on the floor
It`s not a habit, it`s cool, I feel alive
If you don`t have it you`re on the other side
The deeper you stick it in your vein
The deeper the thoughts, there`s no more pain
I`m in heaven, I`m a god
I`m everywhere, I feel so hot
It`s not a habit, it`s cool, I feel alive
If you don`t have it you`re on the other side
I`m not an addict (maybe that`s a lie)
oehhoe oehhoe
It`s over now, I`m cold, alone
I`m just a person on my own
Nothing means a thing to me
(Nothing means a thing to me)
It`s not a habit, it`s cool, I feel alive
If you don`t have it you`re on the other side
I`m not an addict (maybe that`s a lie)
Free me, leave me
Watch me as I`m going down
Free me, see me
Look at me, I`m falling and I`m falling.
It is not a habit, it is cool I feel alive I feel...
It is not a habit, it is cool I feel alive
It`s not a habit, it`s cool, I feel alive
If you don`t have it you`re on the other side
I`m not an addict (maybe that`s a lie)
I`m not an addict...
I'm not an addict...
I'm not an addict...
(maybe that`s a lie)