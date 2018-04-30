SONGTEKST: Silvy - In And Out Of Love

See the mirror in your eyes;
See the truth behind your lies
Your lies are haunting me
See the reason in your eyes
Giving answer to the why:
Your eyes are haunting me!
Ooooooh
Falling in & out of love
Ooooh
Falling in & out of love
Should I give you one more chance
Lose myself into our dance
Your hands are guiding me
Everytime I breathe you in
When you get under my skin
Your sins dividing me
Ooooooh
Falling in & out of love
Ooooh
Falling in & out of love
Your love, your love
Your love, your love
Why can't you see it? Why can't you feel?
In & out of love each time
Why can’t you feel it?
Why can’t you see it?
In & out of love;
keep keep runnin';
keep keep fallin';
Let it fade away.
keep keep runnin';
keep keep fallin';
Let it fade away.
Ooooooh
Falling in & out of love