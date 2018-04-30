SONGTEKST: Silvy - In And Out Of Love

See the mirror in your eyes;

See the truth behind your lies

Your lies are haunting me

See the reason in your eyes

Giving answer to the why:

Your eyes are haunting me!

Ooooooh

Falling in & out of love

Ooooh

Falling in & out of love

Should I give you one more chance

Lose myself into our dance

Your hands are guiding me

Everytime I breathe you in

When you get under my skin

Your sins dividing me

Ooooooh

Falling in & out of love

Ooooh

Falling in & out of love

Your love, your love

Your love, your love

Why can't you see it? Why can't you feel?

In & out of love each time

Why can’t you feel it?

Why can’t you see it?

In & out of love;

keep keep runnin';

keep keep fallin';

Let it fade away.

keep keep runnin';

keep keep fallin';

Let it fade away.

Ooooooh

Falling in & out of love