SONGTEKST: Silvy - In And Out Of Love

30/04/2018 - 21:45

See the mirror in your eyes;

See the truth behind your lies

Your lies are haunting me

See the reason in your eyes

Giving answer to the why:

Your eyes are haunting me!

 

Ooooooh

Falling in & out of love

Ooooh

Falling in & out of love

 

Should I give you one more chance

Lose myself into our dance

Your hands are guiding me

Everytime I breathe you in

When you get under my skin

Your sins dividing me

 

Ooooooh

Falling in & out of love

Ooooh

Falling in & out of love

Your love, your love

Your love, your love

 

Why can't you see it? Why can't you feel?

In & out of love each time

Why can’t you feel it?

Why can’t you see it?

In & out of love;

 

keep keep runnin';

keep keep fallin';

Let it fade away.

 

keep keep runnin';

keep keep fallin';

Let it fade away.

 

Ooooooh

Falling in & out of love

