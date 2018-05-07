SONGTEKST: Silvy - Hopelessly Devoted To You

Guess mine is not the first heart broken.

My eyes are not the first to cry.

I'm not the first to know

there's just no getting over you.

I know I'm just a fool who's willin'

to sit around and wait for you.

But, baby, can't you see

there's nothin' else for me to do?

I'm hopelessly devoted to you.

But now

there's no where to hide

since you pushed my love aside.

I'm out of my head,

hopelessly devoted to you,

hopelessly devoted to you,

hopelessly devoted to you.

My head is sayin', "Fool, forget him."

My heart is sayin' "Don't let go.

Hold on to the end."

And that's what I intend to do.

I'm hopelessly devoted to you.

But now

there's no where to hide

since you pushed my love aside.

I'm out of my head,

hopelessly devoted to you,

hopelessly devoted to you

hopelessly devoted to you.

hopelessly devoted to you.