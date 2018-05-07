SONGTEKST: Silvy - Hopelessly Devoted To You

Guess mine is not the first heart broken.
My eyes are not the first to cry.
I'm not the first to know
there's just no getting over you.
I know I'm just a fool who's willin'
to sit around and wait for you.
But, baby, can't you see
there's nothin' else for me to do?
I'm hopelessly devoted to you.
But now
there's no where to hide
since you pushed my love aside.
I'm out of my head,
hopelessly devoted to you,
hopelessly devoted to you,
hopelessly devoted to you.
My head is sayin', "Fool, forget him."
My heart is sayin' "Don't let go.
Hold on to the end."
And that's what I intend to do.
I'm hopelessly devoted to you.
But now
there's no where to hide
since you pushed my love aside.
I'm out of my head,
hopelessly devoted to you,
hopelessly devoted to you
hopelessly devoted to you.
hopelessly devoted to you.