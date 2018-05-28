SONGTEKST: Silvy - Faith, Hope and Love

When you run the shore alone
With all of your chances blown, and you know too well
that shelter is so hard to find
When there's no way to run from pain
You feel you got to fight in vain , and you,
roam around in time with a blurred mind
There's a holy fire
Made of faith, hope and love
Though it won't fill every desire
You will find a brighter day
If you let love show the way
Let love show the way
Let love show the way
Let love show the way
Let love show the way
Let love show the way
