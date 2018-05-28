SONGTEKST: Silvy - Faith, Hope and Love

When you run the shore alone

With all of your chances blown, and you know too well

that shelter is so hard to find

When there's no way to run from pain

You feel you got to fight in vain , and you,

roam around in time with a blurred mind

There's a holy fire

Made of faith, hope and love

Though it won't fill every desire

You will find a brighter day

If you let love show the way

Let love show the way

Let love show the way

Let love show the way

Let love show the way

Let love show the way

