SONGTEKST: Silvy - Declaration of Love

I look at you, you look at me
It seems we both love what we see
I need you more and more each day
But all I do, is dream and pray
Declaration of love
Read my lips all they can tell
Is that we fit together well
I never felt like this before
If this is love, please give me more
Declaration of love
Declaration of love
Déclarcion de amor, declaracion de amor
If this is love, please, please give me more
please give me more