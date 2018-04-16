SONGTEKST: Silvy - Declaration of Love

I look at you, you look at me

It seems we both love what we see

I need you more and more each day

But all I do, is dream and pray

Declaration of love

Read my lips all they can tell

Is that we fit together well

I never felt like this before

If this is love, please give me more

Declaration of love

Declaration of love

Déclarcion de amor, declaracion de amor

Déclaracion de amor...

Déclaracion de amor...

Déclaracion de amor...

If this is love, please, please give me more

please give me more