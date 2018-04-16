SONGTEKST: Silvy - Declaration of Love

16/04/2018 - 14:08

I look at you, you look at me

It seems we both love what we see

I need you more and more each day

But all I do, is dream and pray

 

Declaration of love

 

Read my lips all they can tell

Is that we fit together well

I never felt like this before

If this is love, please give me more

 

Declaration of love

Declaration of love

 

Déclarcion de amor, declaracion de amor

 

I need you more and more each day

But all do, is dream and pray...

 

I need you more and more each day

But all do, is dream and pray...

  

Déclaracion de amor...

 

Déclaracion de amor...

 

Déclaracion de amor...

 

If this is love, please, please give me more

please give me more

 

Ontdek meer over Liefde voor Muziek

Nieuwe fragmenten

De artiesten

Bart Peeters
Clouseau
Gers Pardoel
Isabelle A
Josje
Lady Linn
Natalia

Bekijk volledige afleveringen

Toon meer
MEDIALAAN maakt gebruik van cookies om uw gebruikerservaring te verbeteren. Meer informatie. Verdergaan