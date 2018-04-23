SONGTEKST: Silvy - Dear Dad

Dear dad
look at me in this great big world tell me will you catch me when i fall when i fly dad where will you be
wow! I climb so high
please look daddy
I can touch the sky
when I’m lost, when I’m found
I need you around
I’m not daddy’s little girl
but I still want you in my world
cause in all the little big things that I do
dad, I’ll find my way to you
dear dad
do you know
I miss you more
than I tend to show
when I smile, when I cry
I need you be my side
Feel, all my love
I send to you
to make you clear that
if you’re lost, you’ll be found
I’ll always be around
I’m not daddy’s little girl
but I still want you in my world
cause in all the little big things that I do
dad, I’ll find my way to you
you chased the monsters out of my bed
made me happy, made me sad
were my hero, drove me mad
but stay forever dad
I’m not daddy’s little girl
but I still want you in my world
cause in all the little big things that I do
dad, I’ll find my way to you
dear dad