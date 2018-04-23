SONGTEKST: Silvy - Dear Dad

Dear dad

look at me in this great big world tell me will you catch me when i fall when i fly dad where will you be

wow! I climb so high

please look daddy

I can touch the sky

when I’m lost, when I’m found

I need you around

I’m not daddy’s little girl

but I still want you in my world

cause in all the little big things that I do

dad, I’ll find my way to you

dear dad

do you know

I miss you more

than I tend to show

when I smile, when I cry

I need you be my side

Feel, all my love

I send to you

to make you clear that

if you’re lost, you’ll be found

I’ll always be around

I’m not daddy’s little girl

but I still want you in my world

cause in all the little big things that I do

dad, I’ll find my way to you

you chased the monsters out of my bed

made me happy, made me sad

were my hero, drove me mad

but stay forever dad

I’m not daddy’s little girl

but I still want you in my world

cause in all the little big things that I do

dad, I’ll find my way to you

dear dad