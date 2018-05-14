SONGTEKST: Sharon - Virgin State Of Mind

There's a chair in my head on which I used to sit
Took a pencil and I wrote, the following on it
Now there's a key where my wonderful mouth used to be
Dig it up, throw it at me
Dig it up, throw it at me
Where can I run to, where can I hide
Who will I turn to now `I'm` in a virgin state of mind
Got a knife to disengage, the voids, that I can't bear
To cut out words, I've got written, on my chair
Like do you think I'm sexy
Do you think I really care
Can I burn the mazes I grow
Can I, I don't think so
Can I burn the mazes I grow
Can I, I don't think so
Where can I run to, where can I hide
Who will I turn to now I'm in a virgin state of mind
Virgin state of mind
Virgin state of mind
Virgin state of mind
Virgin state of mind