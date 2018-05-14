SONGTEKST: Sharon - Virgin State Of Mind

There's a chair in my head on which I used to sit

Took a pencil and I wrote, the following on it

Now there's a key where my wonderful mouth used to be

Dig it up, throw it at me

Dig it up, throw it at me

Where can I run to, where can I hide

Who will I turn to now `I'm` in a virgin state of mind

Got a knife to disengage, the voids, that I can't bear

To cut out words, I've got written, on my chair

Like do you think I'm sexy

Do you think I really care

Can I burn the mazes I grow

Can I, I don't think so

Can I burn the mazes I grow

Can I, I don't think so

Where can I run to, where can I hide

Who will I turn to now I'm in a virgin state of mind

Virgin state of mind

Virgin state of mind

Virgin state of mind

Virgin state of mind