SONGTEKST: Sharon - Virgin State Of Mind

There's a chair in my head on which I used to sit

Took a pencil and I wrote, the following on it

 

Now there's a key where my wonderful mouth used to be

Dig it up, throw it at me

Dig it up, throw it at me

 

Where can I run to, where can I hide

Who will I turn to now `I'm` in a virgin state of mind

 

Got a knife to disengage, the voids, that I can't bear

To cut out words, I've got written, on my chair

 

Like do you think I'm sexy

Do you think I really care

 

Can I burn the mazes I grow

Can I, I don't think so

 

Can I burn the mazes I grow

Can I, I don't think so

 

Where can I run to, where can I hide

Who will I turn to now I'm in a virgin state of mind

Virgin state of mind

Virgin state of mind

Virgin state of mind

 

Virgin state of mind

