SONGTEKST: Sharon - Turn Your Love Around

Thousand bruises, love fuses, won’t you comfort me

there’s a burning, my heart is yearning

tears and memories, I’m not giving up so easily

Enough is enough, don’t lie to me

I’m not giving up, so easily, so easily, so easily easily

Turn your love around,

can you hear me calling

Don’t you turn me down

Catch me cause I’m falling

Turn your love around

oooh ohh