SONGTEKST: Sharon - Turn Your Love Around

Thousand bruises, love fuses, won’t you comfort me
there’s a burning, my heart is yearning
tears and memories, I’m not giving up so easily
Enough is enough, don’t lie to me
I’m not giving up, so easily, so easily, so easily easily
Turn your love around,
can you hear me calling
Don’t you turn me down
Catch me cause I’m falling
Thousand bruises, love fuses, won’t you comfort me
There’s a burning, my heart is yearning
Tears and memories, I’m not giving up so easily
Enough is enough, Don’t lie to me
I’m not giving up, so easily, so easily, so easily easily
Turn your love around, can you hear me calling
Don’t you turn me down
Catch me cause I’m falling
Turn your love around
Turn your love around
Turn your love around
oooh ohh