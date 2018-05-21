SONGTEKST: Sharon - Things That I Should Have Done

There's things that I should have done
And things that I should have said
Its love that I lost
Love that I had
I ran for a million miles
Just to find me at home, yeah
I've been through all hell and back
But That's where I belong
That's where I belong
There's things that I should have done
And things that I should have said
But none of that matters now
It’s all been laid to rest
A bit more than I could chew
Never found me at home, yeah/oh
I've been through all hell and back
But That's where I belong
I dug so deep
I thought I'd find
The reason left for me to cry
I've been a fool
A fool to it all
I see a loon man fall
Woho
Ohhh ohhhh ohhh
Now that your love is gone
Now that your gone
Now that your love is gone
Now that it’s gone
Been through the fire
Been through the rain
Been through the pain
Now that your love is gone
Now that it’s gone