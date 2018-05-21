SONGTEKST: Sharon - Things That I Should Have Done

There's things that I should have done

And things that I should have said

Its love that I lost

Love that I had

I ran for a million miles

Just to find me at home, yeah

I've been through all hell and back

But That's where I belong

That's where I belong

There's things that I should have done

And things that I should have said

But none of that matters now

It’s all been laid to rest

A bit more than I could chew

Never found me at home, yeah/oh

I've been through all hell and back

But That's where I belong

I dug so deep

I thought I'd find

The reason left for me to cry

I've been a fool

A fool to it all

I see a loon man fall

Woho

Ohhh ohhhh ohhh

Now that your love is gone

Now that your gone

Now that your love is gone

Now that it’s gone

Been through the fire

Been through the rain

Been through the pain

Now that your love is gone

Now that it’s gone