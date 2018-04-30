SONGTEKST: Sharon - The Rose

Some say love, it is a river
that drowns the tender reed
Some say love, it is a razer
that leaves your soul to bleed
Some say love, it is a hunger
an endless aching need
I say love, it is a flower
and you it's only seed
It's the heart afraid of breaking,
that never learns to dance
It's the dream afraid of waking,
that never takes a chance*It's the one who won't be taken,
who cannot seem to give
And the soul afraid of dying,
that never learns to live
When the night has been too lonely,
and the road has been too long,
and you think that love is only
for the lucky and the strong
Just remember in the winter
far beneath the bitter snow
lies the seed
that with the sun's love
in the spring
becomes the rose