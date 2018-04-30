SONGTEKST: Sharon - The Rose

Some say love, it is a river

that drowns the tender reed

Some say love, it is a razer

that leaves your soul to bleed

Some say love, it is a hunger

an endless aching need

I say love, it is a flower

and you it's only seed

It's the heart afraid of breaking,

that never learns to dance

It's the dream afraid of waking,

that never takes a chance*It's the one who won't be taken,

who cannot seem to give

And the soul afraid of dying,

that never learns to live

When the night has been too lonely,

and the road has been too long,

and you think that love is only

for the lucky and the strong

Just remember in the winter

far beneath the bitter snow

lies the seed

that with the sun's love

in the spring

becomes the rose