SONGTEKST: Sharon - My love will never die

There is something I must tell you
Before you step into the great big world
There’s good and bad
But it’s full of surprises
So keep your arms unfurled
The road of life is long and steep
Sometimes you’ll run, sometimes you’ll creep
But I’ll be there when you need me
My love will never die
Keep your eyes and your heart wide open
Don’t be afraid to live
For the future changes every morning
And life had so much to give
But if you ever go astray
I will be there along the way
I will be there when you need me
My love will never die
You gave my world a smiling face
And no one else can take your place
I will love you till the stars above you
My love will never die
My love will never die