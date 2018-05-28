SONGTEKST: Sharon - My love will never die

There is something I must tell you

Before you step into the great big world

There’s good and bad

But it’s full of surprises

So keep your arms unfurled

 

The road of life is long and steep

Sometimes you’ll run, sometimes you’ll creep

But I’ll be there when you need me

My love will never die

 

Keep your eyes and your heart wide open

Don’t be afraid to live

For the future changes every morning

And life had so much to give

 

But if you ever go astray

I will be there along the way

I will be there when you need me

My love will never die

 

You gave my world a smiling face

And no one else can take your place

I will love you till the stars above you

 

My love will never die

 

My love will never die

