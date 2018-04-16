SONGTEKST: Sharon - Just What I Need

Easy come, easy go
Where you come from I don’t know
Don’t really care, who you are
But you’re just what I need tonight,
aaaaaaaaaaaah
Just what I need tonight
Just what I need tonight
tonight, tonight
Maybe it’s true I don’t believe in love
Maybe it’s true I fake it
It’s also true I can’t get enough
Every time I make it
Just what I need tonight
Just what I need
Aaaaaaahhhh
Just what I need tonight
Just what I need tonight
Tonight, tonight
Maybe it’s true I don’t believe in love
And maybe it’s true I fake it
It’s also true I can’t get enough
Every time I make it
Just what I need tonight
I don’t wanna know your name
I want you to join my game
If you don’t like a one night stand
You’re not my kind of man