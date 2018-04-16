SONGTEKST: Sharon - Just What I Need

16/04/2018 - 14:02

Easy come, easy go

Where you come from I don’t know

 

Don’t really care, who you are

But you’re just what I need tonight,

aaaaaaaaaaaah

Just what I need tonight

Just what I need tonight

tonight, tonight

 

Maybe it’s true I don’t believe in love

Maybe it’s true I fake it

It’s also true I can’t get enough

Every time I make it

Just what I need tonight

Just what I need

Aaaaaaahhhh

Just what I need tonight

Just what I need tonight

Tonight, tonight

 

Maybe it’s true I don’t believe in love

And maybe it’s true I fake it

It’s also true I can’t get enough

Every time I make it

Just what I need tonight

 

I don’t wanna know your name

I want you to join my game

If you don’t like a one night stand

You’re not my kind of man

