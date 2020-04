SONGTEKST: Sean - Ordinary

No, I don't wanna get you started

On everything I did to you

But if you’re gonna get me started, on the heartache

Then I will never hide the truth

While I was here waiting for days, you went away

Let him come inside, got me replaced

On your hidden dates

So tell me, what am I to you?

Ordinary (Oe Oe oh oh)

My middle name?

You tell me, am I

Ordinary?

Yeah, you shared his bed

And made me feel like

Ordinary

Got nothing to say

No youʼre

Ordinary (Oe Oe oh oh)

Ordinary (ordinary)

Ordinary (Oe Oe oh oh)

My middle name?

You tell me, am I

Ordinary?

Yeah, you shared his bed

And made me feel like

Ordinary

Got nothing to say

No youʼre

Ordinary (Oe Oe oh oh)

Ordinary (ordinary)

I wish that you had thought about it

At least more than once or twice

And now you wanna talk about it, but without it

We wouldn’t be saying our goodbyes

While I was here waiting for days, you went away

Let him come inside, got me replaced

On your hidden dates

Girl, you took me for a fool

Ordinary (Oe Oe oh oh)

My middle name?

You tell me, am I

Ordinary?

Yeah, you shared his bed

And made me feel like

Ordinary

Got nothing to say

No youʼre

Ordinary (Oe Oe oh oh)

Ordinary (ordinary)

Ordinary (Oe Oe oh oh)

My middle name?

You tell me, am I

Ordinary?

Yeah, you shared his bed

And made me feel like

Ordinary

Got nothing to say

No youʼre

Ordinary (Oe Oe oh oh)

Ordinary (ordinary)

I was here waiting for days, And you went away

You went away

And i would have waited for years

you got me replaced You got replaced