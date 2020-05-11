SONGTEKST: Sean Dhondt - When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Gets Going

I got something to tell you

I got something to say

I'm gonna put this dream in motion

Never let nothing stand in my way

When the going gets tough

The tough get going

I'm gonna get myself 'cross the river

That's the price I'm willing to pay

I'm gonna make you stand and deliver

And give me love in the old-fashion way

Darlin', I'll climb any mountain

Darlin', I'll do anything

Oh, can I touch you?

And do the things that lovers do

Oh, wanna hold you

I gotta get it through to you, ooh

When the going gets tough

(The tough get going)

When the going gets rough

(The tough get rough)

I'm gonna buy me a one-way ticket

Nothin's gonna hold me back

Your love's like a slow train coming

And I feel it coming down the track

Darlin', I'll climb any mountain

Darlin', I'll do anything

Oh, can I touch you?

And do the things that lovers do

Oh, wanna hold you

I gotta get it through to you, ooh

'Cause when the going gets tough

(The tough get going)

When the going gets rough

(The tough get rough)

Darlin', I'll climb any mountain

Darlin', I'll swim any sea

Darlin', I'll reach for the heaven

Darlin', with you lovin' me

Oeh oeh oeh ooh (x2)

Oh, can I touch you?

And do the things that lovers do

Oh, wanna hold you

I gotta get it through to you, ooh

When the going gets tough

We’re gonna get rough