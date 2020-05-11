SONGTEKST: Sean Dhondt - When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Gets Going
I got something to tell you
I got something to say
I'm gonna put this dream in motion
Never let nothing stand in my way
When the going gets tough
The tough get going
I'm gonna get myself 'cross the river
That's the price I'm willing to pay
I'm gonna make you stand and deliver
And give me love in the old-fashion way
Darlin', I'll climb any mountain
Darlin', I'll do anything
Oh, can I touch you?
And do the things that lovers do
Oh, wanna hold you
I gotta get it through to you, ooh
When the going gets tough
(The tough get going)
When the going gets rough
(The tough get rough)
I'm gonna buy me a one-way ticket
Nothin's gonna hold me back
Your love's like a slow train coming
And I feel it coming down the track
Darlin', I'll climb any mountain
Darlin', I'll do anything
Oh, can I touch you?
And do the things that lovers do
Oh, wanna hold you
I gotta get it through to you, ooh
'Cause when the going gets tough
(The tough get going)
When the going gets rough
(The tough get rough)
Darlin', I'll climb any mountain
Darlin', I'll swim any sea
Darlin', I'll reach for the heaven
Darlin', with you lovin' me
Oeh oeh oeh ooh (x2)
Oh, can I touch you?
And do the things that lovers do
Oh, wanna hold you
I gotta get it through to you, ooh
When the going gets tough
We’re gonna get rough