SONGTEKST: Sean Dhondt - Mona Lisa
Gold.
I told the world I was untouchable.
That independent kinda man and all.
But then you swept me off my feet.. Iʼm complete.
Oh who?
Who ever thought youʼd make my body float?
Here in a city I donʼt even know
The only masterpiece is you.. and me.
And itʼs always a wild surprise
How youʼre doing the things you do
I can feel myself melt inside
And the Mona Lisa smiles
True
I told the world I wasnʼt vulnerable.
That superhero kinda man, you know?
But then you turned it upside down.. my world.
Yeah you
You saw right through me from the very start.
Saw I was blushing deep inside my heart.
The only masterpiece is you.. my girl.
And itʼs always a wild surprise
How youʼre doing the things you do
I can feel myself melt inside
And the Mona Lisa smiles