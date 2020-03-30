SONGTEKST: Sean Dhondt - Mona Lisa

Gold.

I told the world I was untouchable.

That independent kinda man and all.

But then you swept me off my feet.. Iʼm complete.

Oh who?

Who ever thought youʼd make my body float?

Here in a city I donʼt even know

The only masterpiece is you.. and me.

And itʼs always a wild surprise

How youʼre doing the things you do

I can feel myself melt inside

And the Mona Lisa smiles

True

I told the world I wasnʼt vulnerable.

That superhero kinda man, you know?

But then you turned it upside down.. my world.

Yeah you

You saw right through me from the very start.

Saw I was blushing deep inside my heart.

The only masterpiece is you.. my girl.

And itʼs always a wild surprise

How youʼre doing the things you do

I can feel myself melt inside

And the Mona Lisa smiles