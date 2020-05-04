SONGTEKST: Sean Dhondt - Flamingo

Show me the love

Show me the light

We could be anything tonight

Making my heart… glow

Just like a, like a..

Show me the love

Show me the sky

We could be anything tonight

Making my heart... glow

Like a flamin...go

Show me the love

(Pitched: Show me the light)

Show me the love

(Pitched: Show me the sky)

I'm the songbird that cannot sing

I'm a blue bird with broken wings

But I... wanna fly

I'm gonna fly

I'm the black bird that fades to grey

I'm a jailbird locked in a cage

But I... wanna fly

I'm gonna fly

Show me the love

Show me the light

We could be anything tonight

Making my heart... glow

Just like a, like a..

Show me the love

Show me the sky

We could be anything tonight

Making my heart... glow

Like a flamin...go

Show me the love

(Pitched: Show me the light)

Show me the love

(Pitched: Show me the sky)

I'm the penguin that cannot dance

I'm a lovebird that can't romance

But I... wanna fly

I'm gonna fly

Show me the love

(Pitched: Show me the light)

Show me the love

(Pitched: Show me the sky)

I wanna fly...

Iʼm gonna, gonna

I'm gonna fly...