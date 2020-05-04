SONGTEKST: Sean Dhondt - Flamingo
Show me the love
Show me the light
We could be anything tonight
Making my heart… glow
Just like a, like a..
Show me the love
Show me the sky
We could be anything tonight
Making my heart... glow
Like a flamin...go
Show me the love
(Pitched: Show me the light)
Show me the love
(Pitched: Show me the sky)
I'm the songbird that cannot sing
I'm a blue bird with broken wings
But I... wanna fly
I'm gonna fly
I'm the black bird that fades to grey
I'm a jailbird locked in a cage
But I... wanna fly
I'm gonna fly
Show me the love
Show me the light
We could be anything tonight
Making my heart... glow
Just like a, like a..
Show me the love
Show me the sky
We could be anything tonight
Making my heart... glow
Like a flamin...go
Show me the love
(Pitched: Show me the light)
Show me the love
(Pitched: Show me the sky)
I'm the penguin that cannot dance
I'm a lovebird that can't romance
But I... wanna fly
I'm gonna fly
Show me the love
(Pitched: Show me the light)
Show me the love
(Pitched: Show me the sky)
I wanna fly...
Iʼm gonna, gonna
I'm gonna fly...