SONGTEKST: Sean Dhondt - All Day All Night

I wish that I could be a star

I wish that I could be wherever you are

Heey.. you make me feel so good

There's only one who

Can make me feel so right

I wanna stay here

Right by your side

Girl, so let me lay here

All day all night

I know I'm not supposed to cry

As silly as it seems, these tears will never dry

Heey.. you make me feel so good

There's only one who

Can make me feel so right

I wanna stay here

Right by your side

(Right by your side)

Girl, so let me lay here

All day all night

(Right by your side)

I wanna stay here

Right by your side

(Right by your side)

Girl, so let me lay here

All day all night

I wanna stay here

By your side

All day and all night

I wanna stay here

So girl let me lay here

All day and all night

I wanna stay here

So girl let me lay here

By your side

All day and all night