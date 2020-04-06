SONGTEKST: Sean Dhondt - All Day All Night
I wish that I could be a star
I wish that I could be wherever you are
Heey.. you make me feel so good
There's only one who
Can make me feel so right
I wanna stay here
Right by your side
Girl, so let me lay here
All day all night
I know I'm not supposed to cry
As silly as it seems, these tears will never dry
Heey.. you make me feel so good
There's only one who
Can make me feel so right
I wanna stay here
Right by your side
(Right by your side)
Girl, so let me lay here
All day all night
(Right by your side)
I wanna stay here
Right by your side
(Right by your side)
Girl, so let me lay here
All day all night
I wanna stay here
By your side
All day and all night
I wanna stay here
So girl let me lay here
All day and all night
I wanna stay here
So girl let me lay here
By your side
All day and all night