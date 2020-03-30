SONGTEKST: Regi - Wolves

Tired of howling at the moon

Three little piggies going down real soon

Don’t call your Mama

MaMaSé nada

She loko lé Loko lá she’s gone

So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more

Let me in open the door now scream So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more

let me in open the door now scream

The wolves are Coooooming Coooooming

Coming to town

They’ll huf and puf and Blow your house down

From Africa to America There are no more rainbows in the sky I took Alice out of wonderland

Now I’m Kuma coming Hé for ya

So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more

Let me in open the door now scream So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more

let me in open the door now scream

The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire

The wolves are Coooooming Coooooming

Coming to town

They’ll huf and puf and Blow your house down

The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire