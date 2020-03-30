SONGTEKST: Regi - Wolves

Tired of howling at the moon 

Three little piggies going down real soon

 

Don’t call your Mama

MaMaSé nada 

She loko lé Loko lá she’s gone

 

So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more 

Let me in open the door now scream So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more

 

let me in open the door now scream

 

The wolves are Coooooming Coooooming

 Coming to town 

They’ll huf and puf and Blow your house down

 

From Africa to America There are no more rainbows in the sky I took Alice out of wonderland 

Now I’m Kuma coming Hé for ya

 

So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more

 Let me in open the door now scream So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more

 

let me in open the door now scream

 

The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire

 

The wolves are Coooooming Coooooming

 Coming to town 

They’ll huf and puf and Blow your house down

 

The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire