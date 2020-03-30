SONGTEKST: Regi - Wolves
Tired of howling at the moon
Three little piggies going down real soon
Don’t call your Mama
MaMaSé nada
She loko lé Loko lá she’s gone
So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more
Let me in open the door now scream So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more
let me in open the door now scream
The wolves are Coooooming Coooooming
Coming to town
They’ll huf and puf and Blow your house down
From Africa to America There are no more rainbows in the sky I took Alice out of wonderland
Now I’m Kuma coming Hé for ya
So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more
Let me in open the door now scream So I’ll knock knock on every door Always hunting I want more
let me in open the door now scream
The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire
The wolves are Coooooming Coooooming
Coming to town
They’ll huf and puf and Blow your house down
The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire The wolf, the wolf, the wolf is on fire