SONGTEKST: Regi - They Don't Know

You've been around for such a long time now Oh maybe I could leave you but i don't know how 

 

And why should I be lonely every night when I could be with you Oh yeah you make it right 

 

And I don't listen to the guys who say 

 

that you're bad for me and I should turn you away 

 

'cuz they don't know 'bout us and they've never heard of love 

 

I get a feeling when I look at you, 

 

Wherever you go now I wanna be there too They say we're crazy but I just don't care 

And if they keep on talking still they get nowhere 

 

So I don't mind if they don't understand 

 

when I look at you and yeah you hold my hand 

'cuz they don't know 'bout us and they've never heard of love 

 

Why should it matter to us if they don't approve 

 

We should just take our chances while we've got nothing to lose 

 

There's no need for living in the past 

Now I've found good love I'm gonna make it last 

I tell the others don't bother me, 'cuz when they look at you they don't see what I see 

 

No i don't listen to their wasted lines, 

 

Got my eyes wide open and I see the signs 'cuz they don't know 'bout us, they've never heard of love 

 

You've been around for such a long time now 

 

Oh maybe I could leave you but i don't know how 

And I don't listen to the guys who say 

 

That you're bad for me and I should turn you away 

'

cuz they don't know 'bout us and they've never heard of love 