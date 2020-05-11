SONGTEKST: Regi - They Don't Know
You've been around for such a long time now Oh maybe I could leave you but i don't know how
And why should I be lonely every night when I could be with you Oh yeah you make it right
And I don't listen to the guys who say
that you're bad for me and I should turn you away
'cuz they don't know 'bout us and they've never heard of love
I get a feeling when I look at you,
Wherever you go now I wanna be there too They say we're crazy but I just don't care
And if they keep on talking still they get nowhere
So I don't mind if they don't understand
when I look at you and yeah you hold my hand
'cuz they don't know 'bout us and they've never heard of love
Why should it matter to us if they don't approve
We should just take our chances while we've got nothing to lose
There's no need for living in the past
Now I've found good love I'm gonna make it last
I tell the others don't bother me, 'cuz when they look at you they don't see what I see
No i don't listen to their wasted lines,
Got my eyes wide open and I see the signs 'cuz they don't know 'bout us, they've never heard of love
You've been around for such a long time now
Oh maybe I could leave you but i don't know how
And I don't listen to the guys who say
That you're bad for me and I should turn you away
'
cuz they don't know 'bout us and they've never heard of love