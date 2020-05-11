SONGTEKST: Regi - They Don't Know

You've been around for such a long time now Oh maybe I could leave you but i don't know how

And why should I be lonely every night when I could be with you Oh yeah you make it right

And I don't listen to the guys who say

that you're bad for me and I should turn you away

'cuz they don't know 'bout us and they've never heard of love

I get a feeling when I look at you,

Wherever you go now I wanna be there too They say we're crazy but I just don't care

And if they keep on talking still they get nowhere

So I don't mind if they don't understand

when I look at you and yeah you hold my hand

'cuz they don't know 'bout us and they've never heard of love

Why should it matter to us if they don't approve

We should just take our chances while we've got nothing to lose

There's no need for living in the past

Now I've found good love I'm gonna make it last

I tell the others don't bother me, 'cuz when they look at you they don't see what I see

No i don't listen to their wasted lines,

Got my eyes wide open and I see the signs 'cuz they don't know 'bout us, they've never heard of love

You've been around for such a long time now

Oh maybe I could leave you but i don't know how

And I don't listen to the guys who say

That you're bad for me and I should turn you away

'

cuz they don't know 'bout us and they've never heard of love