SONGTEKST: Regi - No Diggity

Shorty get down, good lord

Baby got 'em up open all over town

Strictly biz, she don't play around

Cover much ground, got game by the pound Getting paid is a fortey

Each and every day, true player way

Can't get her out of my mind

I think about the girl all the time

East side to the west side

Pushin' fat rides, it's no surprise

She got tricks in the stash

Stacking up the cash

Fast when it comes to the gas

By no means average

as almost she's got to heaven

Cause baby, you're a perfect ten, I wanna get in Can I get down, so I can win

I like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up

I like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up,

I like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up

I like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up

say

Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo

Please excuse, if I come across rude

That's just me and that's how the playettes got to be Stay kickin' game with a capital G

Axe the peoples on my block, I'm as real as can be Word is bond, faking moves never been my thing So, teddy, pass the word to my brother Chauncey

I be sitting in car, let's say around 3:30

Regi and Alex, it's no diggity

She's got class and style

Street knowledge by the pound

Baby never act wild, very low key on the profile Catchin' feelings is unknown

Let me tell you how it goes

herbs the words, spins the verbs

Lovers it curves so freak what you heard

Rollin' with the fatness

You don't even know what the half is

You gotta pay to play

Just for shorty, bang-bang, to look your way I like the way you work it

Trumped tight all day, every day

You're blowing my mind, maybe in time Baby, I can get you in my ride

I like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up

I like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up,

I like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up

I like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up

say

Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo

Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo

Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo (ooooooh) Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo (heeeeey)

like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up I like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up, I like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up I like the way you work it

No diggity, I got to bag it up

play on play on play on play on play on play on play on play on