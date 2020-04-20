SONGTEKST: Regi - No Diggity
Shorty get down, good lord
Baby got 'em up open all over town
Strictly biz, she don't play around
Cover much ground, got game by the pound Getting paid is a fortey
Each and every day, true player way
Can't get her out of my mind
I think about the girl all the time
East side to the west side
Pushin' fat rides, it's no surprise
She got tricks in the stash
Stacking up the cash
Fast when it comes to the gas
By no means average
as almost she's got to heaven
Cause baby, you're a perfect ten, I wanna get in Can I get down, so I can win
I like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up
I like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up,
I like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up
I like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up
say
Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo
Please excuse, if I come across rude
That's just me and that's how the playettes got to be Stay kickin' game with a capital G
Axe the peoples on my block, I'm as real as can be Word is bond, faking moves never been my thing So, teddy, pass the word to my brother Chauncey
I be sitting in car, let's say around 3:30
Regi and Alex, it's no diggity
She's got class and style
Street knowledge by the pound
Baby never act wild, very low key on the profile Catchin' feelings is unknown
Let me tell you how it goes
herbs the words, spins the verbs
Lovers it curves so freak what you heard
Rollin' with the fatness
You don't even know what the half is
You gotta pay to play
Just for shorty, bang-bang, to look your way I like the way you work it
Trumped tight all day, every day
You're blowing my mind, maybe in time Baby, I can get you in my ride
I like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up
I like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up,
I like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up
I like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up
say
Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo
Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo
Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo (ooooooh) Hey Heyo Heyo Heyooooo (heeeeey)
like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up I like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up, I like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up I like the way you work it
No diggity, I got to bag it up
play on play on play on play on play on play on play on play on