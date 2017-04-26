SONGTEKST: Natalia - How I Danced

We're walking

by the sunrise

and your lips

still smell like wine.

What a night.

It was crazy.

And I had the time of my life.

Swaying hips,

we're lost in love.

That's how I dance for you.

Grooving to the rhythm of love.

That's how I dance for you.

How I dance for you.

Hearts are pounding.

Skin on skin.

That's how I dance for you.

How I dance for you.

I breathe out and you breathe in.

That's how I dance for you.

How I dance for you.

O, how I dance.

O, how I dance.

O, how I dance.

O, how I dance.

On the beach now. Like we planned.

Kissing under the moon.

As we fall onto the wet sand,

it forms around the grooves.

Swaying hips,

we're lost in love.

That's how I dance for you.

How I dance for you.

Grooving to the rhythm of love.

That's how I dance for you.

How I dance for you.

Hearts are pounding,

skin on skin.

That's how I dance for you.

How I dance for you.

You breathe out and I breathe in.

That's how I dance for you.

How I dance for you.

O, how I dance.

O, how I dance.

O, how I dance.

O, how I dance.

A thousand stars above us,

it's all dark still.

I can hear my heartbeat.

My heart is pounding in my chest

and you are all I want.

All I want is you.

Only you.

How I dance for you.

O, how I dance.

O, how I dance.

O, how I dance.

O, how I dance.

I dance for you.

Don't let me wait no more.

How I dance.

O, how I dance.

O, how I dance.