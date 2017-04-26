SONGTEKST: Natalia - How I Danced

We're walking
by the sunrise
and your lips
still smell like wine.
What a night.
It was crazy.
And I had the time of my life.
Swaying hips,
we're lost in love.
That's how I dance for you.
Grooving to the rhythm of love.
That's how I dance for you.
How I dance for you.
Hearts are pounding.
Skin on skin.
That's how I dance for you.
How I dance for you.
I breathe out and you breathe in.
That's how I dance for you.
How I dance for you.
O, how I dance.
O, how I dance.
O, how I dance.
O, how I dance.
On the beach now. Like we planned.
Kissing under the moon.
As we fall onto the wet sand,
it forms around the grooves.
Swaying hips,
we're lost in love.
That's how I dance for you.
How I dance for you.
Grooving to the rhythm of love.
That's how I dance for you.
How I dance for you.
Hearts are pounding,
skin on skin.
That's how I dance for you.
How I dance for you.
You breathe out and I breathe in.
That's how I dance for you.
How I dance for you.
O, how I dance.
O, how I dance.
O, how I dance.
O, how I dance.
A thousand stars above us,
it's all dark still.
I can hear my heartbeat.
My heart is pounding in my chest
and you are all I want.
All I want is you.
Only you.
How I dance for you.
O, how I dance.
O, how I dance.
O, how I dance.
O, how I dance.
I dance for you.
Don't let me wait no more.
How I dance.
O, how I dance.
O, how I dance.