SONGTEKST: Milow - TV Song

I like to sit and cry in front of my TV

I like to think of words to scream

About all it is I am and all it is I wanna be

Over and over I laugh and cry

But the movie it ain't as real

As I want it to be

I like to sit and cry over and over again

And the tears they please me

They are all I need to know

As I zap from show to show

And a man on a bike comes on

He says: 'Hey my wheels don't turn

If the road don't feel right'

I say: 'I'll just stand still and wait

For the skies to burn at night'

So I can bury you It's all I can do

So you won't come through

At least for a little while

My life will be alright

I like to sit and watch it all I can

Crying like a man

And leave it for another day

I'll stay here in my precious cage

And lose it while I can

Cut if off by minute roots

And stick it in the ground

And bury you It's all I can do

So you won't come through

At least for a little while

My life will be alright

You see I been waiting

Here in doubt

But I don't fear your lightshows

And I don't fear your eyes

Not anymore

Everytime we score

I like to sit and cry

And on that score

I think I'll cry a little more

I think I'll keep the TV on

I think I'll cry for all night long

Just to bury you

It's all I can do

So you won't come through

At least for a little while

My life will be alright