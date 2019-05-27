SONGTEKST: Milow - TV Song
I like to sit and cry in front of my TV
I like to think of words to scream
About all it is I am and all it is I wanna be
Over and over I laugh and cry
But the movie it ain't as real
As I want it to be
I like to sit and cry over and over again
And the tears they please me
They are all I need to know
As I zap from show to show
And a man on a bike comes on
He says: 'Hey my wheels don't turn
If the road don't feel right'
I say: 'I'll just stand still and wait
For the skies to burn at night'
So I can bury you It's all I can do
So you won't come through
At least for a little while
My life will be alright
I like to sit and watch it all I can
Crying like a man
And leave it for another day
I'll stay here in my precious cage
And lose it while I can
Cut if off by minute roots
And stick it in the ground
And bury you It's all I can do
So you won't come through
At least for a little while
My life will be alright
You see I been waiting
Here in doubt
But I don't fear your lightshows
And I don't fear your eyes
Not anymore
Everytime we score
I like to sit and cry
And on that score
I think I'll cry a little more
I think I'll keep the TV on
I think I'll cry for all night long
Just to bury you
It's all I can do
So you won't come through
At least for a little while
My life will be alright