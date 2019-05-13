SONGTEKST: Milow - Tomorrow
The sun will come out tomorrow
Bet your bottom dollar
That tomorrow there'll be sun
Just thinking about tomorrow
Clears away the cobwebs and the sorrow
'Til there's none
When I'm stuck with a day
That's gray and lonely
I just stick out my chin and grin and say
The sun will come out tomorrow
So you gotta hang on 'til tomorrow
Come what may
Tomorrow Tomorrow
I love you tomorrow
You're always a day away
Tomorrow Tomorrow
I love you tomorrow
You're always a day away
A day away
The sun will come out tomorrow
Bet your bottom dollar
That tomorrow there'll be sun!
When I'm stuck with a day
That's gray, and lonely
I just stick out my chin and grin and say, oh
The sun will come out tomorrow
So you gotta hang on 'til tomorrow
Come what may
Tomorrow Tomorrow
I love you tomorrow
You're always a day away
Tomorrow Tomorrow
I love you tomorrow
You're always a day away
Always a day
Always a day
You're always a day away
Always a day away
Always a day away
You're always a day away