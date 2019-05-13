SONGTEKST: Milow - Tomorrow

The sun will come out tomorrow

Bet your bottom dollar

That tomorrow there'll be sun

Just thinking about tomorrow

Clears away the cobwebs and the sorrow

'Til there's none

When I'm stuck with a day

That's gray and lonely

I just stick out my chin and grin and say

The sun will come out tomorrow

So you gotta hang on 'til tomorrow

Come what may

Tomorrow Tomorrow

I love you tomorrow

You're always a day away

Tomorrow Tomorrow

I love you tomorrow

You're always a day away

A day away

The sun will come out tomorrow

Bet your bottom dollar

That tomorrow there'll be sun!

When I'm stuck with a day

That's gray, and lonely

I just stick out my chin and grin and say, oh

The sun will come out tomorrow

So you gotta hang on 'til tomorrow

Come what may

Tomorrow Tomorrow

I love you tomorrow

You're always a day away

Tomorrow Tomorrow

I love you tomorrow

You're always a day away

Always a day

Always a day

You're always a day away

Always a day away

Always a day away

You're always a day away