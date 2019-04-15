SONGTEKST: Milow - Sleeping Bag
I knew that it was summer when we packed our car
It didn't really matter if we went so far
On our August adventure
We built ourselves a tent
Sitting by the fire in our sleeping bags
Scary stories giving me a heart attack
Summertime was endless
Until it came and went
I wish that every day was now or never
I wish that every night would last forever
I wish that I could stay a little bit longer
Watching the summer slipping away
I knew that it was summer when I said goodbye
Finally allowed to spread my wings and fly
To start my own adventure
Until my cash was spent
One look at the ocean and she stole my heart
We shared a sleeping bag til it fell apart
Summer love was endless
Until it came and went
I wish that every day was now or never
I wish that every night would last forever
I wish that I could stay a little bit longer
Watching the summer slipping away
Watching the summer slipping away
They know that it is summer when we pack the car
It doesn't really matter if we drive so far
On our family adventure
We build ourselves a tent
The kids are by the fire in their sleeping bags
Why is everybody growing up so fast
Childhood dreams are endless
Until they have to end
I wish that every day was now or never
I wish that every night would last forever
I wish that I could stay a little bit longer
Watching the summer slipping away
Watching the summer slipping away
Watching the summer slipping away
Watching the summer slipping away