SONGTEKST: Milow - Sleeping Bag

I knew that it was summer when we packed our car

It didn't really matter if we went so far

On our August adventure

We built ourselves a tent

Sitting by the fire in our sleeping bags

Scary stories giving me a heart attack

Summertime was endless

Until it came and went

I wish that every day was now or never

I wish that every night would last forever

I wish that I could stay a little bit longer

Watching the summer slipping away

I knew that it was summer when I said goodbye

Finally allowed to spread my wings and fly

To start my own adventure

Until my cash was spent

One look at the ocean and she stole my heart

We shared a sleeping bag til it fell apart

Summer love was endless

Until it came and went

I wish that every day was now or never

I wish that every night would last forever

I wish that I could stay a little bit longer

Watching the summer slipping away

Watching the summer slipping away

They know that it is summer when we pack the car

It doesn't really matter if we drive so far

On our family adventure

We build ourselves a tent

The kids are by the fire in their sleeping bags

Why is everybody growing up so fast

Childhood dreams are endless

Until they have to end

I wish that every day was now or never

I wish that every night would last forever

I wish that I could stay a little bit longer

Watching the summer slipping away

Watching the summer slipping away

Watching the summer slipping away

Watching the summer slipping away