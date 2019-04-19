SONGTEKST: Milow - Mia
I came over with a midnight appetite
She said “if you wash up
I’ll feed you tonight”
People like you need to loosen up
Give them a chance before they fuck up
The middle class is in control
Of this country’s tired soul
Mia thinks she’s seen the light
She says “no one’s gonna lose
this fight”
For now I’ll keep going till we prevail
On this shining path and the long lost trail
People like me stick around it appears
On the labor market on this vail of tears
Shooting stars keep passing by
Only Elvis will never die
Mia never suffered and
She asks “did you give up dreaming?”
The middle class is in control
Of this country’s tired soul
Mia thinks she’s seen the light
She says “no one’s gonna lose this fight”
Shooting stars keep passing by
But only Elvis will never die
Mia never suffered and
She asks “did you give up dreaming?”
Did you give up dreaming?