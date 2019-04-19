SONGTEKST: Milow - Mia

I came over with a midnight appetite

She said “if you wash up

I’ll feed you tonight”

People like you need to loosen up

Give them a chance before they fuck up

The middle class is in control

Of this country’s tired soul

Mia thinks she’s seen the light

She says “no one’s gonna lose

this fight”

For now I’ll keep going till we prevail

On this shining path and the long lost trail

People like me stick around it appears

On the labor market on this vail of tears

Shooting stars keep passing by

Only Elvis will never die

Mia never suffered and

She asks “did you give up dreaming?”

The middle class is in control

Of this country’s tired soul

Mia thinks she’s seen the light

She says “no one’s gonna lose this fight”

Shooting stars keep passing by

But only Elvis will never die

Mia never suffered and

She asks “did you give up dreaming?”

Did you give up dreaming?