SONGTEKST: Milow - I’m not so tough
I can almost read your mind
It’s running fast,
out of control
You’re affraid of what you’ll find
If you get to close
You imagine I don’t care
You see walls that just aren’t there
You think I’m too strong
to let you in
Well, that’s just not fair
I’m not so tough
I’ll call your bluff
And let you see a side of me
That wants you here
and cries real tears
And needs someone to love
I’m not so tough,
I’ll call your bluff
And let you see a side of me
That wants you here
and cries real tears
And needs someone to love
I’m not so tough
I know you’ve been hurt before
Well so have I,
what can you do
That doesn’t mean you close the door
Stop blaming me,
I don’t blame you
I’m not some ghost from your past
The one who tore your heart in half
I’m not him,
it’s not my fault you’re holding on to that
I’m not so tough
I’ll call your bluff
And let you see a side of me
That wants you here
and cries real tears
And needs someone to love
I’m not so tough,
I’ll call your bluff
And let you see a side of me
That wants you here
and cries real tears
And needs someone to love
Someone to love
Someone to love
Someone to love
Someone to love
Someone to love
I’m not so tough
I’m not so tough
I’m not so tough
I’m not so tough
I’m not so tough