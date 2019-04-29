SONGTEKST: Milow - I’m not so tough

I can almost read your mind

It’s running fast,

out of control

You’re affraid of what you’ll find

If you get to close

You imagine I don’t care

You see walls that just aren’t there

You think I’m too strong

to let you in

Well, that’s just not fair

I’m not so tough

I’ll call your bluff

And let you see a side of me

That wants you here

and cries real tears

And needs someone to love

I’m not so tough,

I’ll call your bluff

And let you see a side of me

That wants you here

and cries real tears

And needs someone to love

I’m not so tough

I know you’ve been hurt before

Well so have I,

what can you do

That doesn’t mean you close the door

Stop blaming me,

I don’t blame you

I’m not some ghost from your past

The one who tore your heart in half

I’m not him,

it’s not my fault you’re holding on to that

I’m not so tough

I’ll call your bluff

And let you see a side of me

That wants you here

and cries real tears

And needs someone to love

I’m not so tough,

I’ll call your bluff

And let you see a side of me

That wants you here

and cries real tears

And needs someone to love

Someone to love

Someone to love

Someone to love

Someone to love

Someone to love

I’m not so tough

I’m not so tough

I’m not so tough

I’m not so tough

I’m not so tough