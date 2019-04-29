SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - Weapons Down
There’s been a lot of mis-communication lately
A lot of wait and see an too many maybes
And I wanna believe that your faith in me
Is as strong as it was
When we thought we’d be unbreakable
unbreakable
All the words we say end up distorted
From skinbreak to heartache without warning
And you don’t mean it and I don’ either
We get so close to being defeated by circumstance
Do we stand a chance
To rise above it all
but I feel so small
Lay your weapons down
And I’ll take my armor off
Say what we need to say
And love before it’s lost
‘cause what we have is real
and real can hurt sometimes
but just because it hurts
doesn’t mean that we say goodbye
so lay your weapons down
feel so uncomfortable in this silence
these invisible walls we build inside us
so what’s gonna give and what will it take
for us to admit that we’re both gonna break
if we stay right here
can’t wanna stay right here
so rise above it all
but I feel so small
Lay your weapons down
And I’ll take my armor off
Say what we need to say
And love before it’s lost
‘cause what we have is real
and real can hurt sometimes
but just because it hurts
doesn’t mean that we say goodbye
so lay your weapons down
lay your weapons down
Rise above it all
it all
it all
what we have is real
and real can hurt sometimes
but just because it hurts
doesn’t mean that we say goodbye
lay your weapons down
lay your weapons down
lay your weapons down
lay your weapons down
lay your weapons down