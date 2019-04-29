SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - Weapons Down

There’s been a lot of mis-communication lately

A lot of wait and see an too many maybes

And I wanna believe that your faith in me

Is as strong as it was

When we thought we’d be unbreakable

unbreakable

All the words we say end up distorted

From skinbreak to heartache without warning

And you don’t mean it and I don’ either

We get so close to being defeated by circumstance

Do we stand a chance

To rise above it all

but I feel so small

Lay your weapons down

And I’ll take my armor off

Say what we need to say

And love before it’s lost

‘cause what we have is real

and real can hurt sometimes

but just because it hurts

doesn’t mean that we say goodbye

so lay your weapons down

feel so uncomfortable in this silence

these invisible walls we build inside us

so what’s gonna give and what will it take

for us to admit that we’re both gonna break

if we stay right here

can’t wanna stay right here

so rise above it all

but I feel so small

Lay your weapons down

And I’ll take my armor off

Say what we need to say

And love before it’s lost

‘cause what we have is real

and real can hurt sometimes

but just because it hurts

doesn’t mean that we say goodbye

so lay your weapons down

lay your weapons down

Rise above it all

it all

it all

what we have is real

and real can hurt sometimes

but just because it hurts

doesn’t mean that we say goodbye

lay your weapons down

lay your weapons down

lay your weapons down

lay your weapons down

lay your weapons down