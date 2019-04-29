Ontdek VTM GO

SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - Weapons Down

There’s been a lot  of mis-communication lately

A lot of wait and see an too many maybes

And I wanna believe that your faith in me

Is as strong as it was

When we thought we’d be unbreakable

unbreakable

 

All the words we say end up distorted

From skinbreak to heartache without warning

And you don’t mean it and I don’ either

We get so close to being defeated by circumstance

Do we stand a chance

 

To rise above it all

but I feel so small

 

Lay your weapons down

And I’ll take my armor off

Say what we need to say

And love before it’s lost

‘cause what we have is real

and real can hurt sometimes

but just because it hurts

doesn’t mean that we say goodbye

so lay your weapons down

 

feel so uncomfortable in this silence

these invisible walls we build inside us

so what’s gonna give and what will it take

for us to admit that we’re both gonna break

if we stay right here

can’t wanna stay right here

 

so rise above it all

but I feel so small

 

Lay your weapons down

And I’ll take my armor off

Say what we need to say

And love before it’s lost

‘cause what we have is real

and real can hurt sometimes

but just because it hurts

doesn’t mean that we say goodbye

so lay your weapons down

lay your weapons down

   

Rise above it all

it all

it all

 

what we have is real

and real can hurt sometimes

but just because it hurts

doesn’t mean that we say goodbye

 

lay your weapons down

lay your weapons down

lay your weapons down

lay your weapons down

lay your weapons down