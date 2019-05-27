SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - Thinking About You All The Time
I’m thinking about you all the time
Is it the haul of the devil or a sound devine
I know it’s wrong but I know it’s right
I gotta get a grip on you somehow
I gotta get a grip on you somehow
I spend my days, I spend my nights
Going over every second of the time we had
Going over the sins, over the dreams
Dripping over edges of reality
Dripping over edges of reality
Got you-ou-ou on my mind
On my mind
On my mind yeah
I got you-ou-ou on my mind
On my mind yeah
I got you-ou-ou on my mind
On my mind
On my mind yeah
I got you-ou-ou
I’m thinking about you all the time
But tell me why does it feel like my hearts on trial
Something in the air feels cold as ice
I guess that everytime you pray you gotta pay the price
Everytime you pray you gotta pay the price
I’m thinking about you all the time
But who are you when you weigh your precious ghost to mine
I gotta get back to where I was before
When I get there, all I do is think some more
When I get there, all I do is think some more
Got you-ou-ou on my mind
On my mind
On my mind yeah
I got you-ou-ou on my mind
On my mind yeah
I got you-ou-ou on my mind
On my mind
On my mind yeah
I got you-ou-ou
Haa haa haa
Haa haa haa haa
Gotta get a
Gotta get a
Gotta get a grip
ON my mind
Haa haa
I Got you-ou-ou on my mind
On my mind
On my mind yeah
I got you-ou-ou on my mind
On my mind
On my mind yeah
I got you-ou-ou on my mind
On my mind yeah
I got you-ou-ou on my mind
On my mind
On my mind yeah
I got you-ou-ou