SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - Sabotage
One look from you is like sabotage
you flick a switch and turn me on and off
strippin’ down my cover
strippin’ down the fame
you get me goin’ like
oeh
sabotage
I wasn’t lookng for no chemistry
I liked the rush of feeling wild and free
Was I fooling myself
Oh no
I wasn’t looking for security
Only tryna find a better me
Wasn’t true to myself
No no
But you found my inner treasure
The truth deep down inside
I feel alive
When I’m with you
Oh yeah
one look from you is like sabotage
you flick a switch and turn me on and off
strippin’ down my cover
strippin’ down the fame
you get me goin’ like
oeh
sabotage
You got that something that I can’t explain
can’t wrap my head around this simple thing
how you do what you do
hoe yeah
no you don’t need no superficial game
no flashing camera’s bottles of champagne
you got close to myself
hoe yeah
you found my inner treasure
the truth deep down inside
I feel alive
When I’m with you
Oh yeah
one look from you is like sabotage
you flick a switch and turn me on and off
strippin’ down my cover
strippin’ down the fame
you get me goin’ like
oeh
yeah yeah yeah
Oooh it’s like a sabotage
you flick a switch and turn me on and off
strippin’ down my cover
strippin’ down the fame
you get me goin’ like
oeh
sabotage