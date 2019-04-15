SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - Sabotage

One look from you is like sabotage

you flick a switch and turn me on and off

strippin’ down my cover

strippin’ down the fame

you get me goin’ like

oeh

sabotage

I wasn’t lookng for no chemistry

I liked the rush of feeling wild and free

Was I fooling myself

Oh no

I wasn’t looking for security

Only tryna find a better me

Wasn’t true to myself

No no

But you found my inner treasure

The truth deep down inside

I feel alive

When I’m with you

Oh yeah

one look from you is like sabotage

you flick a switch and turn me on and off

strippin’ down my cover

strippin’ down the fame

you get me goin’ like

oeh

sabotage

You got that something that I can’t explain

can’t wrap my head around this simple thing

how you do what you do

hoe yeah

no you don’t need no superficial game

no flashing camera’s bottles of champagne

you got close to myself

hoe yeah

you found my inner treasure

the truth deep down inside

I feel alive

When I’m with you

Oh yeah

one look from you is like sabotage

you flick a switch and turn me on and off

strippin’ down my cover

strippin’ down the fame

you get me goin’ like

oeh

yeah yeah yeah

Oooh it’s like a sabotage

you flick a switch and turn me on and off

strippin’ down my cover

strippin’ down the fame

you get me goin’ like

oeh

sabotage