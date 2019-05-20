SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - Pretty Fake

Feels like I fell into another place

Still it looks kinda familiar

As if this day, like every other day

Reflects the same in the mirror

Everything’s fine

That’s where it seems to ache

Everything’s fine

Pretty fake

When I’m around it makes you rearrange

The words that have not been spoken

You’ll try your best to keep it all inside

As if I don’t know it is broken

But the more you say,

the less I hear you

And the look in your eyes,

cuts me down

How long it takes

to figure out the way to

Dig my grave

before you put me to the ground

C’mon break me, shake me

and tear me apart

Won’t you hurt me, burn me

and strangle my heart

Oh take me down bleeding, defeated,

cut me in two

c’mon do your worst, do it now

I’m done, I’m through

I hide, disguise the lonely road ahead

Like it’s a road worth taking

When doubt creeps in

you keep on telling me

That I’m just overreacting

But The more you say,

the less I hear you

And the look in your eyes,

cuts me down

How long it takes

to figure out the way to

Dig my grave

before you put me to the ground

C’mon break me, shake me

and tear me apart

Won’t you hurt me, burn me

and strangle my heart

Oh take me down bleeding, defeated,

cut me in two

c’mon do your worst, do it now

I’m done, I’m through

I’m done, I’m through

I’m done, I’m through

c’mon do your worst, do it now

I’m done, I’m through