SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - Pretty Fake
Feels like I fell into another place
Still it looks kinda familiar
As if this day, like every other day
Reflects the same in the mirror
Everything’s fine
That’s where it seems to ache
Everything’s fine
Pretty fake
When I’m around it makes you rearrange
The words that have not been spoken
You’ll try your best to keep it all inside
As if I don’t know it is broken
But the more you say,
the less I hear you
And the look in your eyes,
cuts me down
How long it takes
to figure out the way to
Dig my grave
before you put me to the ground
C’mon break me, shake me
and tear me apart
Won’t you hurt me, burn me
and strangle my heart
Oh take me down bleeding, defeated,
cut me in two
c’mon do your worst, do it now
I’m done, I’m through
I hide, disguise the lonely road ahead
Like it’s a road worth taking
When doubt creeps in
you keep on telling me
That I’m just overreacting
But The more you say,
the less I hear you
And the look in your eyes,
cuts me down
How long it takes
to figure out the way to
Dig my grave
before you put me to the ground
C’mon break me, shake me
and tear me apart
Won’t you hurt me, burn me
and strangle my heart
Oh take me down bleeding, defeated,
cut me in two
c’mon do your worst, do it now
I’m done, I’m through
I’m done, I’m through
I’m done, I’m through
c’mon do your worst, do it now
I’m done, I’m through