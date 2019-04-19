Ontdek VTM GO

SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - One Of It

you came over

like a midnight appetite

nobody believes me now

 

I ran across and

saw thousand people on my way

on my way

on my way out

 

one of it, two of it

one of it, we’ll make

the most of it

you’ll love it

 

one of it, two of it

one of it, we’ll make

the most of it

you’ll love it

 

one of it, two of it

one of it, we’ll make

the most of it

you’ll love it

 

one of it, two of it

one of it, we’ll make

the most of it

you’ll love it

 

you left me out there

in the early morning rain

why would you believe me now

 

I’m only trying

To protect my point of view

I want you to let me in

 

one of it, two of it

one of it, we’ll make

the most of it

you’ll love it

oooh

one of it, two of it

one of it, we’ll make

the most of it

you’ll love it

 

just try

to give me somehing give me something

onto something onto something

give me somehing give me something

something

 

one of it, two of it

one of it, we’ll make

the most of it

you’ll love it

 

one of it, two of it

one of it, we’ll make

the most of it

you’ll love it

 

one of it, two of it

one of it, we’ll make

the most of it

you’ll love it

 

one of it, two of it

one of it, we’ll make

the most of it

you’ll love it