SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - One Of It
you came over
like a midnight appetite
nobody believes me now
I ran across and
saw thousand people on my way
on my way
on my way out
one of it, two of it
one of it, we’ll make
the most of it
you’ll love it
one of it, two of it
one of it, we’ll make
the most of it
you’ll love it
one of it, two of it
one of it, we’ll make
the most of it
you’ll love it
one of it, two of it
one of it, we’ll make
the most of it
you’ll love it
you left me out there
in the early morning rain
why would you believe me now
I’m only trying
To protect my point of view
I want you to let me in
one of it, two of it
one of it, we’ll make
the most of it
you’ll love it
oooh
one of it, two of it
one of it, we’ll make
the most of it
you’ll love it
just try
to give me somehing give me something
onto something onto something
give me somehing give me something
something
one of it, two of it
one of it, we’ll make
the most of it
you’ll love it
one of it, two of it
one of it, we’ll make
the most of it
you’ll love it
one of it, two of it
one of it, we’ll make
the most of it
you’ll love it
one of it, two of it
one of it, we’ll make
the most of it
you’ll love it