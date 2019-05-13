SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - I Wish

Looking back on when I

Was a little nappy headed boy

Then my only worry

Was for Christmas what would be my toy

Even tough we sometimes

Would not get a thing

We were happy with the

Joy the day would bring

Sneaking out the backdoor

To hang out with those hoodlum friends of mine

Greeted at the back door

told you not to go outside”

Trying your best to bring the

water to your eyes

Thinking it might stop her

From whooping your behind

I wish those days

could

come back once more

Why did those days e- ver have to go

I wish those days

could

come back once more

Why did those days e-ver have to go

‘cause I love them so

to to to to to to

tie do tie do tie do do do do do

Brother says he’s telling

About you playing doctor with that girl

Just don’t tell I’ll give you

Anything you want in this whole wide world

Mama gives you money for Sunday school

You trade yours for candy

after church is through

Smoking cigarettes and

writing something nasty on the wall

/(you nasty girl)

you to the

principal’s office down the hall

you grow up and learn that

kind of thing ain’t right

but while you were doing it

it sure felt out to sight

I wish those days

could

come back once more

Why did those days e-ver have to go

I wish those days

could

come back once more

Why did those days e-ver have to go

I love them so

to to to to to to

tie do tie do tie do do do do do

ooh