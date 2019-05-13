SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - I Wish
Looking back on when I
Was a little nappy headed boy
Then my only worry
Was for Christmas what would be my toy
Even tough we sometimes
Would not get a thing
We were happy with the
Joy the day would bring
Sneaking out the backdoor
To hang out with those hoodlum friends of mine
Greeted at the back door
told you not to go outside”
Trying your best to bring the
water to your eyes
Thinking it might stop her
From whooping your behind
I wish those days
could
come back once more
Why did those days e- ver have to go
I wish those days
could
come back once more
Why did those days e-ver have to go
‘cause I love them so
to to to to to to
tie do tie do tie do do do do do
Brother says he’s telling
About you playing doctor with that girl
Just don’t tell I’ll give you
Anything you want in this whole wide world
Mama gives you money for Sunday school
You trade yours for candy
after church is through
Smoking cigarettes and
writing something nasty on the wall
/(you nasty girl)
you to the
principal’s office down the hall
you grow up and learn that
kind of thing ain’t right
but while you were doing it
it sure felt out to sight
I wish those days
could
come back once more
Why did those days e-ver have to go
I wish those days
could
come back once more
Why did those days e-ver have to go
I love them so
to to to to to to
tie do tie do tie do do do do do
ooh