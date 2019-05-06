SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - Changes

Here we are

But it’s not the same

Why do I always learn the hardest way

I’ve bet my heart

in a losing game

A hungry girl makes an easy pray

But now I’m paying

for the fool I’ve been

That’s one mistake

that’s never gonna happen again

‘cause every day you’re gone

another night returns

and I have to face myself

I have to live and learn

I’m gonna mend this heart

I’m not ashamed to say

and I think it’s time for me

To make some changes

Changes - changes

I played around

And I pushed you too far

Pulled out all the strings

Till we came apart

Walls break down

when the truth gets hard

And there’s no hiding from

the pain I’ve causes

But hold on please don’t go now

I’m gonna get myself together

And make it up somehow

‘cause every day you’re gone

Another night returns

and I have to face myself

I have to live and learn

I’m gonna mend this heart

I’m not ashamed to say

That I think it’s time for me

To make some changes

Changes - changes