SONGTEKST: Laura Tesoro - Changes
Here we are
But it’s not the same
Why do I always learn the hardest way
I’ve bet my heart
in a losing game
A hungry girl makes an easy pray
But now I’m paying
for the fool I’ve been
That’s one mistake
that’s never gonna happen again
‘cause every day you’re gone
another night returns
and I have to face myself
I have to live and learn
I’m gonna mend this heart
I’m not ashamed to say
and I think it’s time for me
To make some changes
Changes - changes
I played around
And I pushed you too far
Pulled out all the strings
Till we came apart
Walls break down
when the truth gets hard
And there’s no hiding from
the pain I’ve causes
But hold on please don’t go now
I’m gonna get myself together
And make it up somehow
‘cause every day you’re gone
Another night returns
and I have to face myself
I have to live and learn
I’m gonna mend this heart
I’m not ashamed to say
That I think it’s time for me
To make some changes
Changes - changes