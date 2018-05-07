SONGTEKST: K's Choice - Where Did The Love Go

Children walking hand in hand
Happy faces building castles in the sand
Ain’t it funny how the world just moves along
And I can’t even think about tomorrow since you’ve gone
Where did the love go
Did you feel it slippin’ slowly through your hands
Where did the love go
If it’s all the same to you
I’m gonna close my eyes to all of this
If I can’t be with you, I’ll just pretend
So the truth remains untold
It’s unforgiving and it’s cold
Even in your darkest hour
Can’t you see this love is ours
Where did the love go
Did you feel it slippin’ slowly through your hands
Where did the love go
If it’s all the same to you
I’m gonna close my eyes to all of this
If I can’t be with you, I’ll just pretend
Where did the love go
Did you feel it slippin’ slowly through your hands
Where did the love go
If it’s all the same to you
I’m gonna close my eyes to all of this
If I can’t be with you, I’ll just pretend
Where did the love go
If it’s all the same to you
I’m gonna close my eyes to all of this
If I can’t be with you, I’ll just pretend