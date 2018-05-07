SONGTEKST: K's Choice - Where Did The Love Go

Children walking hand in hand

Happy faces building castles in the sand

Ain’t it funny how the world just moves along

And I can’t even think about tomorrow since you’ve gone

Where did the love go

Did you feel it slippin’ slowly through your hands

Where did the love go

If it’s all the same to you

I’m gonna close my eyes to all of this

If I can’t be with you, I’ll just pretend

