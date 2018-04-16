SONGTEKST: K's Choice - Test Of Time

I saw you the other week
Eyes locked, but we didn’t speak
And you just turned your back on me
I don’t know why you insist
On playing games, ‘cuz I can’t resist
And I just don’t know who to be
‘cause you have passed the test of time
You’re out of sight, but always on my mind
You have passed the test of time
You’re out of sight, but always on my mind
I tried to call, but I changed my mind
I gotta move on, gotta find the light inside
I can’t be waiting
But something always pulls me back
It’s the same old thing and I’m right on track
So babe, babe, I guess I’m waiting
‘cuz you have passed the test of time
You’re out of sight, but always on my mind
You have passed the test of time
You’re out of sight, you’re out of sight
You have passed the test of time
You’re out of sight, but always on my mind
You have passed the test of time
You have passed the test of time
You’re out of sight, but always on my mind
You have passed the test of time
always on my mind
always on my mind
always on my mind