SONGTEKST: K's Choice - Test Of Time

I saw you the other week

Eyes locked, but we didn’t speak

And you just turned your back on me

I don’t know why you insist

On playing games, ‘cuz I can’t resist

And I just don’t know who to be

‘cause you have passed the test of time

You’re out of sight, but always on my mind

You have passed the test of time

You’re out of sight, but always on my mind

I tried to call, but I changed my mind

I gotta move on, gotta find the light inside

I can’t be waiting

But something always pulls me back

It’s the same old thing and I’m right on track

So babe, babe, I guess I’m waiting

‘cuz you have passed the test of time

You’re out of sight, but always on my mind

You have passed the test of time

You’re out of sight, you’re out of sight

You have passed the test of time

You’re out of sight, but always on my mind

You have passed the test of time

You have passed the test of time

You’re out of sight, but always on my mind

You have passed the test of time

always on my mind

always on my mind

always on my mind