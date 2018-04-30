SONGTEKST: K's Choice - Stand My Ground

I can see
When I stay low nothing happens
It doesn’t feel right
Late at night
Things I thought I put behind me
On my mind
Stand my ground, I won't give in
No more denying, I gotta face it
I won't close my eyes and hide the truth inside
If I don't make it, someone else will
Stand my ground
It's all around
Getting stronger, coming closer
Into my world
I can feel
That it's time for me to face it
Can I take it
Stand my ground, I won't give in
No more denying, I gotta face it
I won't close my eyes and hide the truth inside
If I don't make it, someone else will
Stand my ground
All I know for sure is I'm trying
I will always stand my ground
Stand my ground, I won't give in
No more denying, I gotta face it
I won't close my eyes and hide the truth inside
If I don't make it, someone else will
Stand my ground
, I won't give in
No more denying, I gotta face it
I won't close my eyes and hide the truth inside
If I don't make it, someone else will
Stand my ground