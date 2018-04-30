SONGTEKST: K's Choice - Stand My Ground

I can see

When I stay low nothing happens

It doesn’t feel right

 

Late at night

Things I thought I put behind me

On my mind

 

Stand my ground, I won't give in

No more denying, I gotta face it

I won't close my eyes and hide the truth inside

If I don't make it, someone else will

Stand my ground

 

It's all around

Getting stronger, coming closer

Into my world

 

I can feel

That it's time for me to face it

Can I take it

 

Stand my ground, I won't give in

No more denying, I gotta face it

I won't close my eyes and hide the truth inside

If I don't make it, someone else will

Stand my ground

 

All I know for sure is I'm trying

I will always stand my ground

 

Stand my ground, I won't give in

No more denying, I gotta face it

I won't close my eyes and hide the truth inside

If I don't make it, someone else will

Stand my ground

 

, I won't give in

No more denying, I gotta face it

I won't close my eyes and hide the truth inside

If I don't make it, someone else will

Stand my ground

